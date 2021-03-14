Manchester United transfer news: PSG make contact with Paul Pogba over summer switch

Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks with Paul Pogba’s agent over a potential summer move, according to reports.

The France international is out of contract at Manchester United in 2022 and could depart the club at the end of the season.

PSG have long been linked with a move for the midfielder, who is currently sidelined with a thigh injury he suffered in early February.

And according to Foot Mercato , the Ligue 1 giants have been in contact with Mino Raiola, the Italian superagent who represents Pogba.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has hinted that the club needs more height in midfield, an asset the 6ft 3in Pogba would supply.

United may yet attempt to tie Pogba down to a new deal, but it is unclear if the World Cup winner wishes to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Brought back to the club for a £89.3m fee in 2016, Pogba has yet to win a Premier League title with the Red Devils.

Real Madrid and Juventus have also been linked with the 27-year-old - he turns 28 on Monday - but PSG are considered the favourites to sign him.

The French side are expected to back Mauricio Pochettino in his first summer transfer window at the Parc des Princes.

"We’ve got a good open dialogue with Paul so what we talk about and how we see that situation remains between us,” Solskjaer said of Pogba’s contractual situation before his injury last month.

“I’m just happy he’s focused and playing really well. He’s happy within himself and that’s important: you can see Paul enjoying football himself with a red shirt on.

“Our conversations remain private, of course. But for example, Paul is a Manchester United player through and through. He’s been here in two spells.

“He came as a kid, he’s learnt about the history of the club, the passion of the club.

“He wants to do the best for United when he’s here and I think we’ve seen that – that he really cares for his team and he’s trying to be as successful as everyone else.”

United, who host West Ham on Sunday, hope to have Pogba available again after the international break.

