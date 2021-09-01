Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils blocked Donny van de Beek exit

Manchester United blocked a deadline-day exit for Donny van de Beek, according to the player's agent.

Van de Beek has had a disappointing time at Old Trafford since his move from Ajax in August of last year.

The Netherlands international has barely featured for United despite the fact the club paid £35m to sign him.

Van de Beek has made only four starts in the Premier League and finds himself behind Fred, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic in the pecking order.

The Dutchman was said to be open to a move away from United just a year on from his arrival.

But according to his agent, United refused to countenance even a loan switch towards the end of the window.

He did, however, hint that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised Van de Beek more game time this term.

"There was a lot of interest from Italy, Germany, England, so that looked good," Guido Albers told Voetbal International.

"But you need the co-operation of the club, and it looked like they would, but ultimately they didn't.

"Disappointed, but also assuring for him, so that he will get his chance, and will get his minutes, but this will become clear in due time.

"He's been promised that before, but we came to a clear agreement about this with the club, so we have all faith that it will happen now.

Asked whether his client is dissatisfied with the situation, Albers added: "I won't say. But everybody who knows Donny knows he loves the game and he wants to be on the pitch every week.

"So from this answer, you can probably tell what he wanted most."

Everton are thought to be one of the clubs to show an interest in the midfielder.

Rafael Benitez wanted to take Van de Beek on loan for the 2021/22 campaign but the Toffees' approach was knocked back by United.

