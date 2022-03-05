Norwich v Brentford live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Norwich v Brentford live stream, Saturday 5 March, 3.00pm GMT

Rock-bottom Norwich face a must-win game against Brentford on Saturday, as the Canaries look to keep their fading survival hopes alive and drag the Bees closer to the drop zone.

Both sides come into the game at Carrow Road in dreadful form, with the hosts on a three-match losing league run and Thomas Frank’s side taking one point from their last eight Premier League games.

The Bees suffered a damaging 2-0 defeat at home to Newcastle last weekend, which saw the in-form Magpies leapfrog them and left Brentford three points above the relegation zone.

For Norwich, back-to-back wins in January sparked hopes of a recovery, but they have since taken one point from four matches and prop up the table.

The standings make bleak reading for Canaries fans, as Dean Smith’s side are five points adrift of safety, but they've played two more games than 17th-placed Everton.

Christian Eriksen returned to a football pitch last weekend for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020, and the midfielder could feature again here.

Brentford’s form on the road has been poor this season and they haven’t won an away game since October at West Ham, a run of nine games.

However, Carrow Road hasn’t exactly been a fortress for Norwich this season, as they've picked up just two wins from 13 league games so far.

The hosts have only won four matches all season in the Premier League, but one of those came in their last meeting with Brentford, a 2-1 victory in November.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Saturday 5 March, and it is not being shown on UK TV. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

