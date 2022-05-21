Official: Kylian Mbappe snubs Real Madrid, signs new PSG contract

Kylian Mbappe has signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain to extend his time at the Parc des Princes until 2025, the French champions have announced.

Numerous reports earlier in the day claimed the 23-year-old had snubbed Real Madrid's offer in order to sign a new deal with PSG and the news was confirmed later on Saturday.

"Our history is written here. This is Paris," the Parisian outfit posted in a tweet which featured a video of Mbappe at the Parc des Princes.

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐈𝐜𝐢 𝐜’𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬🔴🔵 #KylianCestParis pic.twitter.com/e3ZSY1E3FZMay 21, 2022 See more

And on their official website, the club added: "Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Kylian Mbappe has signed a three-year contract extension with the Club. The France international striker has put pen to paper on a new deal with the Parisians until 30 June 2025."

Mbappe said: "I would like to announce that I have chosen to extend my contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and of course I am delighted.

"I am convinced that here I can continue to grow at a club that provides everything necessary to perform at the highest level. I am also delighted to continue to play in France, the country where I was born, where I have grown up and where I have made my name."

Mbappe is expected to earn around €1 million per week in his new contract, which is the subject of a complaint from LaLiga.

The French forward, who was out of contract this summer and could have left for free, celebrated the new deal with a hat-trick for PSG in their Ligue 1 clash at home to Metz on Saturday night.