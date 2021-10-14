Real Madrid transfer news: Spanish giants want both Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba

Real Madrid are plotting a double swoop for Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba next summer, according to reports.

The Spanish giants submitted an offer for the France international on transfer deadline day in the summer.

PSG turned down that bid of £171.7m but will have less control over Mbappe's future in the weeks and months to come.

The forward is out of contract at the Parc des Princes next summer and is expected to a seal a switch to Madrid on a free transfer.

Mbappe could even begin talks with los Blancos on January 1, when he will be permitted to sign a pre-contract agreement with non-French clubs.

According to AS, Madrid also want to strike a deal for Mbappe's international team-mate Paul Pogba.

The midfielder is also out of contract next summer and has yet to reach an agreement over an extension with Manchester United.

Reports in recent weeks suggest Pogba is genuinely considering signing a new deal at Old Trafford.

But United will not be taking anything for granted until the Frenchman puts pen to paper on fresh terms.

Mino Raiola, the Italian agent who counts Pogba among his list of high-profile clients, is supposedly pushing the 28-year-old to seek pastures new.

Raiola and Pogba would presumably be rewarded with a significant signing-on fee should the latter agree to a move elsewhere.

PSG and Juventus are keeping tabs on the situation, and Madrid are now preparing to step up their interest in the United man.

Pogba might be tempted by the chance to play at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, particularly if Mbappe makes the move next summer.

The midfielder is keeping his options open for now, telling Sport Mediaset last week: "I'm at Manchester United, I still have a year on my contract, and then we'll see.

"I want to finish [the season] well there, and then let's see what happens."

