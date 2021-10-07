Manchester United transfer news: Paul Pogba wants to extend Old Trafford deal

Paul Pogba has decided to commit his future to Manchester United, according to reports.

The France international is out of contract at Old Trafford next summer and has been linked with a move away.

PSG and Real Madrid are thought to be interested in the midfielder, while a second spell at Juventus has also been mooted.

PSG considered submitting an offer for Pogba in the summer, only to decide against it after their finances were stretched by the signing of Lionel Messi.

The Ligue 1 giants were expected to renew their interest in January, with Madrid said to be planning a proposal too.

But according to L'Equipe, Pogba is ready to reject offers from elsewhere and sign a new deal with United.

The report states that the 28-year-old has informed friends that he is ready to put pen to paper on an extended contract at Old Trafford.

Pogba is hoping to receive a pay packet of £400,000 per week. That would make him one of the highest-paid players in Premier League history.

The midfielder is making no secret of the fact that he wishes to stay put, having previously been guarded about matters related to his future.

His agent Mino Raiola has regularly talked up the possibility of Pogba seeking pastures new, but the Frenchman now seems keen to commit his future to the Red Devils.

United's summer recruitment is thought to have played a significant role in convincing Pogba to remain in Manchester.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad was bolstered by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

United now have one of the strongest squads in Europe and they will be expected to challenge for the Premier League title and the Champions League this season.

The club will want to sort out Pogba's new contract as quickly as possible to end all speculation about his future.

The former Juventus man has made a bright start to the season, providing seven assists in as many league outings.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

NOW READ

QUIZ! Can you name the 50 most valuable English players according to Transfermarkt?

FIFA 21 How to beat any defender one-on-one using 'The Bridge' technique

FEATURE 12 of football's ludicrously short managerial reigns