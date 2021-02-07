Wolves v Leicester City live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Wolves v Leicester City live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 7 February, 2pm GMT

Leicester will be looking to stay in touch with the top of the Premier League table by beating Wolves on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side remain five points adrift of first place following their comfortable 2-0 triumph over Fulham in midweek. Leicester may have been beaten by Leeds last Sunday, but that was the only defeat they have suffered in their last nine Premier League games.

The Foxes are having another fantastic season and will fancy their chances of holding on for a top-four finish this time around, having fallen away in the second half of last term.

Wolves ended an eight-match winless run on Tuesday as they beat Arsenal 2-1. The Gunners can consider themselves unfortunate to have lost that game, but Nuno Espirito Santo was delighted to bring the winning feeling back to Molineux. Wolves will now be looking to maintain that momentum with another victory here.

BETTING ODDS Latest odds from Grosvenor Sports Wolves: 5/2

Draw: 11/4

Leicester: 26/25

Jamie Vardy could return to the side after his hernia operation, but Kelechi Iheanacho led the line well against Fulham and will be disappointed to drop out.

Wesley Fofana, Dennis Praet, Wes Morgan and Timothy Castagne are all sidelined, but Wilfred Ndidi is expected to be back from a thigh injury. The Nigerian will go straight into the team alongside Youri Tielemans in the centre of the park.

Wolves hope to have Romain Saiss available again following a knock, but he is more likely to begin this game on the bench than on the pitch. Rayan Ait Nouri is definitely out, as are Fernando Marcal and Jonny Otto.

Nuno has said he is hopeful that Raul Jimenez will play again this season, but Sunday’s game at Molineux will be too soon for the Mexican to make his comeback. Wolves could stick with the same starting XI that began the victory over Arsenal, with Daniel Podence, Pedro Neto and Adama Traore providing the ammunition for lone striker Willian Jose.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

