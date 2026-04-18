Can I watch Leeds vs Wolves on TV? Stream info as the Whites look to further ease Premier League relegation woes

Watch Leeds vs Wolves today as the Whites look to follow up on their recent success against Manchester United, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Leeds vs Wolves key information • Date: Saturday 18 April 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Elland Road, Leeds • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Leeds United put a nice distance between themselves and the drop zones with an unexpected win at Old Trafford last week.

Next up is bottom-side Wolves, who already look dead and buried after a dismal campaign that has shown some positive signs since the appointment of Rob Edwards.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Leeds vs Wolves online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Leeds vs Wolves in the UK? Leeds vs Wolves is not being televised in the UK on Saturday. That's because of the so-called 3pm 'blackout', with games at this time not allowed to be shown live in the UK. The game is, however, available to watch in pretty much every other country in the world, just not the one in which it's taking place. If you're visiting the UK this weekend, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad.

Watch Leeds vs Wolves from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at