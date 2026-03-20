Go and watch a Premier League game this weekend! Insane VIP deals available for must-see top-flight action

Tickets for Everton's game with Chelsea are still available

Premier League football is back this weekend after a flurry of European action in midweek.

Our how-to-watch TV guide will give you all the information you need to know in order to watch the weekend's action from your living room, but what if you want to get out and watch a game in the flesh?

Keep reading for all the last-minute ticket deals you need for this weekend's biggest games and sign up to FourFourTwo's …And It's LIVE! newsletter now to find out how to watch your team.

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Fulham vs Burnley

Marco Silva's Fulham host Burnley at Craven Cottage on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)

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Fulham have fallen off a cliff of late, epitomised by crashing out of the FA Cup against Southampton recently, with their European football hopes quickly diminishing.

Burnley are the next side to add to their recent woes, although Scott Parker's side are surely heading for an immediate return to the Championship, given they are nine points adrift heading into this one.

Everton vs Chelsea

The Toffees host Chelsea at the Hill Dickinson Stadium this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

GO TO THE GAME (Image credit: Seat Unique) TICKETS VIP Everton tickets on Seat Unique

Everton will be hoping to get back on track with a home victory after losing late on against Arsenal last weekend. Can the Toffees continue their late surge up the table?

Chelsea crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday at the hands of reigning holders PSG and will want to bounce back with a big win on Merseyside.

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Aston Villa vs West Ham

Ollie Watkins has been hit and miss of late for the Villans (Image credit: Getty Images)

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Aston Villa were convincingly beaten by Manchester United last weekend, with that now three straight losses in the Premier League.

West Ham are the next side at Villa Park and Nuno Espirito Santo's side have plenty to play for after a point against Manchester City last weekend.

Who comes out in this one - who knows? With plenty at stake for each side...

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest

Tottenham boss Igor Tudor grabbed his first win against Atletico Madrid in midweek (Image credit: Getty Images)

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What a game this promises to be!

Tottenham are fresh off the back of their win in the Champions League in midweek, but Igor Tudor's side are still without a Premier League win in 2026.

Nottingham Forest are just below Spurs in the table and will be desperate for a win of their own to condemn the Lilywhites' woes, whilst also boosting their own survival hopes.

This game is our pick of the weekend, for sure.