Go and watch a Premier League game this weekend! Insane VIP deals available for must-see top-flight action
Fancy watching a game over the weekend? We've got all the details on how you can get VIP tickets for four Premier League games
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Premier League football is back this weekend after a flurry of European action in midweek.
Our how-to-watch TV guide will give you all the information you need to know in order to watch the weekend's action from your living room, but what if you want to get out and watch a game in the flesh?
Keep reading for all the last-minute ticket deals you need for this weekend's biggest games and sign up to FourFourTwo's …And It's LIVE! newsletter now to find out how to watch your team.Article continues below
Fulham vs Burnley
Fulham have fallen off a cliff of late, epitomised by crashing out of the FA Cup against Southampton recently, with their European football hopes quickly diminishing.
Burnley are the next side to add to their recent woes, although Scott Parker's side are surely heading for an immediate return to the Championship, given they are nine points adrift heading into this one.
Everton vs Chelsea
Everton will be hoping to get back on track with a home victory after losing late on against Arsenal last weekend. Can the Toffees continue their late surge up the table?
Chelsea crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday at the hands of reigning holders PSG and will want to bounce back with a big win on Merseyside.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Aston Villa vs West Ham
Aston Villa were convincingly beaten by Manchester United last weekend, with that now three straight losses in the Premier League.
West Ham are the next side at Villa Park and Nuno Espirito Santo's side have plenty to play for after a point against Manchester City last weekend.
Who comes out in this one - who knows? With plenty at stake for each side...
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest
What a game this promises to be!
Tottenham are fresh off the back of their win in the Champions League in midweek, but Igor Tudor's side are still without a Premier League win in 2026.
Nottingham Forest are just below Spurs in the table and will be desperate for a win of their own to condemn the Lilywhites' woes, whilst also boosting their own survival hopes.
This game is our pick of the weekend, for sure.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.