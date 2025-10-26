Is Aston Villa vs Man City on TV and can Erling Haaland add to 15-goal tally? Live streams, preview, kick-off time

Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City as both sides bid for a vital victory in the Premier League today, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on TV coverage and live streaming options globally.

Aston Villa vs Man City key information • Date: Sunday, 26 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 09:00pm ET • Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Aston Villa suffered a humbling defeat in Europe on Thursday night, losing 2-1 to Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles.

The Villans seemed to have escaped their early-season rut with five consecutive victories in all competitions, but were embarrassed by the Eredivisie outfit, with Emi Buendia missing a penalty.

Manchester City fared better in midweek, beating Spanish side Villarreal 2-0 thanks to goals from Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva. With the Cityzens having tasted defeat at Villa Park last season, getting their own back on Emery's side will be at the forefront of their mind in this one.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Villa vs City online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Aston Villa vs Man City on TV in the UK?

Aston Villa vs Man City will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League. Kick-off is at 2pm.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Aston Villa vs Man City in the US

Fans in the USA can watch Aston Villa vs Man City on the USA Network cable channel.

To get the channel online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

Watch Aston Villa vs Man City in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs Man City Palace through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

Is there a Villa vs City free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game. However, one way you could watch Villa vs City for free is with a broadcaster free trial.

YouTube TV, which carries USA Network in the States, is currently offering a seven-day free trial. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Aston Villa vs Man City from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.

NordVPN's Black Friday deal ✅ Up to 77% off

✅ 3 Months Extra FREE On top of being outstanding at unblocking streaming services, NordVPN is fast, has top-level security features and comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

Aston Villa vs Man City: Premier League preview

The Villans left the Netherlands disappointed and a tad embarrassed on Thursday evening, with there not much time in fact to dwell before hosting City.

Despite Evann Guessand opening the scoring after just four minutes, goals from Mathis Suray and Mats Dejil ensured a famous win for Go Ahead Eagles, with the 10,000 in attendance left to celebrate long into the night.

In terms of team news for Villa, Youri Tielemans is expected to spend another couple of weeks on the sidelines with his calf injury. Andres Garcia is unlikely to return for Emery until the end of the November international break.

Having made a raft of changes in Europe, we expect popular trio Morgan Rogers, John McGinn and Boubacar Kamara to all start at Villa Park on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side ensured their unbeaten start in the UEFA Champions League continued with victory over Villarreal just a few days ago.

After victory against Napoli and a 0-0 stalemate with Monaco, the Cityzens now boast a return of seven points from three games, and are well on track for a top-eight finish in the League Phase.

But it's back to business in the Premier League at Villa Park this weekend, a place where they were beaten 2-1 by Villa last season.

Goals from Jhon Duran and Morgan Rogers sunk the Cityzens, who endured something of a painful slide down the table in the weeks that followed.

For City, Rayan Cherki returned to feature in Spain and could stake a claim against Emery's side this weekend.

It remains to be seen whether Rayan Ait-Nouri is finally back and ready after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, whilst Rodri and Nico Gonzalez both look to be out with respective problems.

Abdukodir Khusanov is City's only other concern for the trip to the West Midlands, with Erling Haaland bidding to score in his sixth consecutive game.

Aston Villa vs Man City: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City

This could be a tight affair given that both sides played in Europe this week. But given Haaland's red-hot form as of late, we are backing the visitors to pick up all three points in this one.