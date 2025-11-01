Is Brighton v Leeds on TV? Live streams, preview and how to watch 3pm kick-off

Watch Brighton v Leeds as the Seagulls look to bounce back following last weekend's defeat against Manchester United, with all the information on live streams and TV channels in this guide.

Brighton v Leeds key information • Date: Saturday, 1 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

The Whites were good value for their win over strugglers West Ham United, and this one could have all the makings of an exciting match-up.

After a poor display against Manchester United last time out at Old Trafford, Brighton will be on the hunt for three more points as they host Leeds.

The Seagulls were beaten 4-2 by a resurgent Ruben Amorim side, despite Danny Welbeck and Charalampos Kostoulas both finding the net inside the final fifteen minutes.

Daniel Farke's men beat West Ham 2-0 in the Friday fixture last weekend, with Brendan Aaronson and Joe Rodon both scoring at Elland Road. Leeds' points total of 11 at this stage is a solid return and another win against Brighton would be a huge boost of confidence.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Brighton vs Leeds online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Brighton v Leeds on TV in the UK?

Brighton v Leeds is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is that you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Brighton v Leeds in the US

Brighton v Leeds is available for viewers in the United States via Premier League broadcast regulars Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

Watch Brighton v Leeds in Australia

Fans of Premier League football in Australia can watch Brighton v Leeds through Stan Sport, the regular rights holder for English top-level football down under.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

Watch Brighton v Leeds from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Brighton v Leeds is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

Brighton v Leeds: Premier League preview

Brighton's up-and-down start of three wins, three draws and three losses has left many wondering just where the Seagulls will end up come May.

Hurzeler's side were poor in the first half against Manchester United last weekend, with Matheus Cunha and then Casemiro leaving them with plenty to do at the interval in their eventual 4-2 defeat at the Theatre of Dreams.

Greek forward Kostoulas did power home James Milner's come to leave Amorim with a twitchy feeling inside the final stages, but the Seagulls were compounded to another defeat as Bryan Mbeumo lashed home to secure the points soon after.

Farke's men have taken many by surprise given their start to the campaign, and another home victory against the Hammers was a further indicator of their survival hopes last time out.

Despite being plagued by injury, Leeds charged into a 2-0 lead inside the first 15 minutes and from there on in, controlled the game with enough prowess to post a third win of the season so far.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn't yet shown flashes of what many may have expected from a forward who spoke so confidently about wanting to return to the England conversation.

The ex-Everton man has been handed the lion's share of responsibility in attack so far this term, and it is instead others around him who are finding the net.

Noah Okafor has two, along with defender Rodon, and the 28-year-old will have to step up if the Whites want to remain a Premier League side come the end of the 2025/26 season.

Brighton v Leeds: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brighton 2-2 Leeds United

Leeds are similarly inconsistent as Brighton this season, and we feel this one could end level on the south coast this weekend.