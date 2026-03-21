Leeds vs Brentford Free Streams: TV Info, Kick-Off Time & Preview as the Whites bid for a crucial three points

Leeds midfielder Anton Stach drives forward with the ball during the reverse fixture

Watch Leeds vs Brentford today as both sides still have plenty to play for, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Leeds United are bidding to put further distance between themselves and the Premier League's relegation places this weekend.

They host Brentford, who still have hopes of qualifying for European football and are well-positioned at present in 7th place.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Leeds vs Brentford online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Leeds vs Brentford for free

You can stream Leeds vs Brentford for free in America thanks to YouTube TV's 10-day free trial, which gives access to USA Network.

Outside the US? Access your free trial with NordVPN — find out more below.

Watch Leeds vs Brentford from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Leeds vs Brentford. All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

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Watch Leeds vs Brentford in the UK

Leeds vs Brentford is the Saturday evening kick-off in the Premier League this week and kick-off is slated for 8:00pm GMT.

It will be available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports, you either need to arrange a TV package, either directly through Sky for £35 per month, or through another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99. Read more Read less ▼

Watch Leeds vs Brentford in the US

In the United States, Leeds vs Brentford will be shown on USA Network.

USA Network are broadcasting Leeds vs Brentford in the US. To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV, Sling TV or Fubo. YouTube TV would be our recommendation with their 5-day free trial, giving you access at no cost to the live stream. Read more Read less ▼

How to watch Leeds vs Brentford in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Leeds vs Brentford through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month. Read more Read less ▼

Leeds vs Brentford: Preview

Leeds United are winless in five Premier League matches and will be hoping their luck changes this weekend at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke's side still have work to do in order to guarntee a second-succesive season of top-flight football, with the gap between themselves and West Ham in 18th currently just three points.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin may now have something to prove again after being called up by England manager Thomas Tuchel for the Three Lions' upcoming international friendlies with Uruguay and Japan at the end of the month.

The Whites head into Saturday’s fixture with a strong home record against Brentford, losing only one of their last 16 league meetings with the Bees on home soil.

Brentford let a two-goal lead slip against bottom-side Wolves on Monday and that result almost sums up their form of late.

After crashing out of the FA Cup against West Ham too recently, Keith Andrews's side will have to find some form if they are to ensure European football for next season.

The Bees have also dropped more points from winning positions than any other Premier League team (69) across the last three seasons, a stat which will serve Leeds with something of a boost should they fall behind.

Six players are unavailable at present for Brentford, with Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Aaron Hickey, Rico Henry (both thigh), Fabio Carvalho, Antoni Milambo and Josh Dasilva (all knee) all remaining out with injuries.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Leeds 1-0 Brentford

FourFourTwo thinks a tight game is edged out by a late Leeds winner from Anton Stach.