Leeds vs Brentford Free Streams: TV Info, Kick-Off Time & Preview as the Whites bid for a crucial three points
Leeds are still not out of the woods just yet in terms of relegation and Brentford have European football on their minds
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Watch Leeds vs Brentford today as both sides still have plenty to play for, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Saturday, 21 March 2026
• Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET
• Venue: Elland Road, Leeds
• FREE STREAM: USA Network via YouTube TV's 10-day free trial (US)
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN
Leeds United are bidding to put further distance between themselves and the Premier League's relegation places this weekend.
They host Brentford, who still have hopes of qualifying for European football and are well-positioned at present in 7th place.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Leeds vs Brentford online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Leeds vs Brentford for free
You can stream Leeds vs Brentford for free in America thanks to YouTube TV's 10-day free trial, which gives access to USA Network.
Outside the US? Access your free trial with NordVPN — find out more below.
Watch Leeds vs Brentford from anywhere
Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Leeds vs Brentford. All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.
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Watch Leeds vs Brentford in the UK
Leeds vs Brentford is the Saturday evening kick-off in the Premier League this week and kick-off is slated for 8:00pm GMT.
It will be available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.
Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports
To get Sky Sports, you either need to arrange a TV package, either directly through Sky for £35 per month, or through another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.
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Watch Leeds vs Brentford in the US
In the United States, Leeds vs Brentford will be shown on USA Network.
USA Network are broadcasting Leeds vs Brentford in the US.
To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV, Sling TV or Fubo.
YouTube TV would be our recommendation with their 5-day free trial, giving you access at no cost to the live stream.
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How to watch Leeds vs Brentford in Australia
Football fans in Australia can watch Leeds vs Brentford through Stan Sport.
Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport
Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.
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Leeds vs Brentford: Preview
Leeds United are winless in five Premier League matches and will be hoping their luck changes this weekend at Elland Road.
Daniel Farke's side still have work to do in order to guarntee a second-succesive season of top-flight football, with the gap between themselves and West Ham in 18th currently just three points.
Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin may now have something to prove again after being called up by England manager Thomas Tuchel for the Three Lions' upcoming international friendlies with Uruguay and Japan at the end of the month.
The Whites head into Saturday’s fixture with a strong home record against Brentford, losing only one of their last 16 league meetings with the Bees on home soil.
- Read More: How to watch Leeds United in 2025/26
Brentford let a two-goal lead slip against bottom-side Wolves on Monday and that result almost sums up their form of late.
After crashing out of the FA Cup against West Ham too recently, Keith Andrews's side will have to find some form if they are to ensure European football for next season.
The Bees have also dropped more points from winning positions than any other Premier League team (69) across the last three seasons, a stat which will serve Leeds with something of a boost should they fall behind.
Six players are unavailable at present for Brentford, with Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Aaron Hickey, Rico Henry (both thigh), Fabio Carvalho, Antoni Milambo and Josh Dasilva (all knee) all remaining out with injuries.
See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season
FourFourTwo's prediction
Leeds 1-0 Brentford
FourFourTwo thinks a tight game is edged out by a late Leeds winner from Anton Stach.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
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