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Is Brentford vs Everton on TV? Free streams & match preview for Saturday afternoon Premier League clash

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Brentford and Everton are both chasing a Champions League spot and meet in west London this weekend

Iliman Ndiaye of Everton celebrates scoring his team&#039;s third goal with teammate Idrissa Gueye during the Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea
Everton's Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)
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Watch Brentford vs Everton today as David Moyes and the Toffees head south in the Premier League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Brentford vs Everton key information

• Date: Saturday, 11 April 2026

• Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET

• Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London

• Free Streaming: USA Network via YouTube TV's 21-day free trial (US)

• TV & Streaming: Stan Sport (Australia)

• Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

It's been clear for some time that England would have five Champions League qualifiers via the league again this year but the Gunners confirmed it. Brentford and Everton meet today and a win will take either of them level on points with fifth-placed Liverpool.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Brentford vs Everton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Brentford vs Everton for free

Brentford vs Everton is broadcast on USA Network in the US which is available for free thanks to YouTube TV's 21-day free trial.

Outside the US? Access your free trial with NordVPN — find out more below.

Watch Brentford vs Everton from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Brentford vs Everton. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say