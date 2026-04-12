How to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United: TV details, live streams & match preview for Premier League meeting at Selhurst Park

Watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United today as Newcastle visit Selhurst Park in the Premier League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United key information • Date: Sunday, 12 April 2026 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET • Venue: Selhurst Park, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

If you're spending some of your Sunday afternoon watching Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United, you're probably a Crystal Palace or Newcastle United supporter.

Brutal but true. There are stakes, sure, but high they are not.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United from anywhere

Out of the country when Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.