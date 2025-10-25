Is Newcastle vs Fulham on TV? Live streams as Eddie Howe's men look to take European form into Premier League

Watch Newcastle United vs Fulham in the Premier League today as Eddie Howe's side hosts the Cottagers, with FourFourTwo providing all the details on live streams and TV coverage.

Newcastle United vs Fulham: key information • Date: Saturday, 25 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00pm ET • Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle • TV & Streaming: USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Newcastle United will be buoyed by their recent success against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League this week and will hope momentum can continue against Fulham on Saturday.

Goals from Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes (two) ensured a valiant 3-0 success for the Magpies, as Jose Mourinho's men left the north-east with zilch.

Fulham are once again going steady under Marco Silva, despite recent reports linking the Cottagers' boss with a potential move to Nottingham Forest.

As we now know, Sean Dyche has filled that vacant role, so Silva remains in the dugout at Craven Cottage, tasked with this weekend attempting to foil Newcastle.

Read on for FourFourTwo's guide on how to watch Newcastle vs Fulham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Newcastle United vs Fulham on TV in the UK?

Newcastle United vs Fulham is not being televised in the UK on Saturday.

That's because of the so-called 3pm 'blackout', with games at this time not allowed to be shown live in the UK.

The game is, however, available to watch in pretty much every other country in the world, just not the one in which it's taking place. If you're visiting the UK this weekend, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.

Watch Newcastle United vs Fulham in the US

Newcastle United vs Fulham is available to stream in the United States on the USA Network.

There's no streaming platform for USA Network but you can watch online via Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV or another cord-cutting cable service.

Watch Newcastle United vs Fulham in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Newcastle United vs Fulham through Stan Sport.

Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

Is there a Newcastle vs Fulham free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game. However, one way you could watch Newcastle vs Fulham for free is with a broadcaster free trial.

YouTube TV, which carries USA Network in the States, is currently offering a seven-day free trial. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Newcastle United vs Fulham from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country.

A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

NordVPN's Black Friday deal ✅ Up to 77% off

✅ 3 Months Extra FREE With super-fast connections, multi-device support, and endless compatibility, there's a reason why NordVPN is considered the best VPN for streaming. There's a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it's currently on offer at a huge discount – that's a win!

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Newcastle United vs Fulham: Premier League preview

The Magpies are going better in Europe than they are in the Premier League, it must be said so far this term.

Heading into this one, Howe's side currently sit 14th in the table, with a record of two wins, three draws and three losses from eight games played.

News of Sandro Tonali's contract extension will have pleased supporters this week, but Newcastle are still set to be without Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento and Yoane Wissa for this one.

As for Fulham, they sit just one place below Newcastle in the table on eight points and have likewise not been able to string together any level of consistency so far this season.

Three consecutive losses haven't helped endeavours, with the Cottagers going down to Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Arsenal.

There were moments to cheer about against the Gunners last time out, but you can't help but think the lack of investment at Craven Cottage across the summer hasn't helped.

The West Londoners made just one permanent addition in the form of former Shakhtar man Kevin, with injuries also now piling up at the wrong time.

Joachim Andersen, Rodrigo Muniz, Samuel Chukwueze and Antonee Robinson are all ruled out according to reports, causing further problems for Silva in the dugout this weekend.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Newcastle United vs Fulham: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle United 2-0 Fulham

The home crowd at St James' Park certainly played its part on Wednesday night, and we are again backing the hosts to come out on top in this one against a depleted-looking Fulham outfit.