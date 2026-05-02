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How to watch Newcastle United vs Brighton: Live streams and TV details as the Seagulls dare to dream in the Premier League

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Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton start the weekend in the European places and the Champions League isn't yet out of reach

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Newcastle United&amp;apos;s William Osula puts his face in his hands as his goal is sent for a VAR review during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Bournemouth at St James&amp;apos; Park on April 18, 2026 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Lee Parker - CameraSport via Getty Images)
William Osula (Image credit: Getty Images)
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