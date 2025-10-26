How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Live streams, TV info for crucial El Clásico in La Liga

Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona as La Liga throws up El Clásico just eight games into the season, with all the broadcast information on live streams and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: key information • Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025 • Kick-off time: 4.15pm CET / 3.15pm BST / 10.15am ET • Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid • TV & Streaming: Premier Sports (UK), ESPN Select (US), beIN Sports (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

El Clásico never disappoints, and the two giants of Spanish football meet again today in what is a hugely important clash in the La Liga title race, nine games into the season.

Madrid sit at the top of the table, having lost one game but won their other eight. Barcelona, last season's champions, trail by two points after losing one and drawing one.

Victory for Madrid would open a five-point gap, which is a chasm as far as these two teams are concerned. An away win for Barcelona, meanwhile, would send them top and hand them all the momentum and morale.

Kylian Mbappé has been in frightening form for Real Madrid with 15 goals in 12 games this season, but Barcelona possess the young superstar Lamine Yamal, while the in-form Marcus Rashford is also pushing for an appearance in his first Clásico.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid from anywhere

Out of the country when Barcelona vs Real Madrid is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the UK?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona is being shown by Premier Sports, which is the home of LaLigaTV in the UK.

The game will go out on Premier Sports 1 on TV, and on the Premier Sports Player streaming platform. Every single top-flight clash in Spain is available to stream for £7.99 a month.

Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the US

In the US, you can watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona on ESPN 2 and ESPN Select which is the streaming platform of the sports broadcasting giant.

ESPN Select subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, and will get you all the La Liga and other football games to choose from.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona on beIN Sports, which also carries all La Liga games. A monthly subscription costs $14.99.