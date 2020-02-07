13 famous footballers' sons who are on their way to big things

Ianis Hagi

21-year-old Ianis has represented Romania at every youth level, from U15 to U21, and now the senior team - it perhaps wasn't difficult to scout such a talent though. His father Gheorghe is widely regarded as one of the greatest talents ever from Romania, and set up his own youth academy. Now at Rangers on loan from Genk, Ianis has notched his first goal in Scottish football. The Hagi story continues.

Justin Kluivert

One of the brightest talents in recent years to come from the fabled Ajax academy, Justin Kluivert - son of legend Patrick - was snapped up from Roma in 2018. He's still only 20 and could have a bright future ahead of him.

Still, he'll have a job emulating his father, who scored a Champions League final-winning goal for Ajax against Milan in 1995 aged only 18. Daaaaaad.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland isn't doing too badly. He's averaging over a goal a game in the Bundesliga for new club Borussia Dortmund and is currently the talk of Europe.

His dad, Alf-Inge, spent ten years in the Premier League - perhaps Erling will go on to do the same one day?

Giovanni Simeone

While Diego's had his fair share of glory in charge of Atletico Madrid, son Giovanni is currently starring in Serie A on loan from Fiorentina at Cagliari. Gio, top scorer at the 2015 South American Youth Football Championship, plundered 10 goals in his 20 league appearances for Genoa – including a brace in their 3-1 win over Juventus in November 2016. Like father like son indeed.

Leroy Sané

Unlike many of the names on this list, Sané doesn't need much of an introduction. The Manchester City forward shot to prominence as one of the Bundesliga's standout young players, before securing a £37m move to Pep Guardiola's team. Father Souleyman also spent time in Germany during his career, with Freiburg, Nurnberg and Wattenscheid benefitting from the Senegalese’s services in the 1980s and 1990s.

Marcus Thuram

The Thuram brothers are busy making their way in the world, over 20 years since dad Lilian lifted the World Cup on home soil for France in 1998.

Marcus is doing a little better than younger brother Khepren, who's managed a handful of appearances for Nice. Named after Marcus Garvey, the 22-year-old forward has lit up the Bundesliga for Borussia Monchengladbach, spearheading their title campaign and alerting the big boys of Europe.

Rivaldinho

It doesn’t take a genius to work out the identity of Rivaldinho’s dad. The 24-year-old will probably never be able to match the accomplishments of ex-Barcelona and Brazil attacking midfielder Rivaldo – who includes the Champions League, Copa America and World Cup among his trophies – but nevertheless looks to have carved out a career for himself. Father and son even scored in the same match in 2015, with both forwards netting in Mogi Mirim’s 3-1 defeat of Macae in July 2015.

The Brazilian is already becoming a journeyman of the game - he's on his eighth club since 2014, having just settled in Romania with Viitorul Constanța.

Enzo Fernandez

Zinedine isn’t the only member of the Zidane to have been employed by Real Madrid: son Enzo Fernandez – his mother’s surname – was at the club for 13 years now and currently turns out for Almeria. Named after former River Plate playmaker and Uruguay international Enzo Francescoli, 21-year-old Fernandez is an attacking midfielder who made his first-team debut – and scored – in November 2016's Copa del Rey trouncing of Cultural Leonesa.

Timothy Weah

The only Ballon d'Or winner from Africa, George Weah, was on the pitch when Gianluigi Buffon made his senior debut in goal for Parma. Some two decades later, Buffon became a teammate of George's son, Timothy, in his year-long spell at PSG.

Timothy isn't at PSG anymore either, having moved to Lille last summer. He's also been on loan at Celtic and was the first player born this century to play for the USA national side.

Jordan Lukaku

Romelu isn't the only Lukaku playing Serie A football, with left-back Jordan currently on the books at Lazio after earning himself a move to Rome from Oostende in 2016. Father Roger made 20 appearances for the Belgian club in his final playing season of 1998/99 before retiring when Jordan – who’s played seven times for Belgium – was approaching his fifth birthday.

Daniel Maldini

Daniel Maldini has a lot to live up to. His grandfather Cesare was a world-class defender in his day who lifted the Italian title four times with AC Milan before winning the European Cup in 1963. His father won the European Cup five times for Milan, made nearly 650 appearances for the side and had the no. 3 shirt retired in his honour.

The number will only be brought out for retirement, reportedly, for another Maldini. 18-year-old Daniel looks extremely promising - he's recently made his Serie A debut - but given that he's more of an attacking midfielder, he's perhaps unlikely to take the shirt any time soon.

Luka Zahovic

Born in Portugal, playing in the Netherlands and representing Slovenia at under-21 level, Zahovic could enjoy a similarly peripatetic career as dad Zlatko, who worked in Serbia, Portugal, Greece, Spain and Slovenia during his playing days. After a promising couple of years with Maribor, Luka was signed by Heerenveen in summer 2015 for around €700,000, but rejoined his former club in 2016.

Oan Djorkaeff

Youri Djorkaeff was himself the son of a footballer, with dad Jean representing Lyon, Marseille, PSG and Paris FC between 1958 and 1974, as well as winning 48 France caps. Youri’s career was even more impressive – 82 international appearances and spells at Inter, PSG and Monaco – and Oan is still hoping to continue the dynasty further. He's currently at St Mirren in Scotland.

