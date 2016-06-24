15 Euro 2016 stars we'd love to see in the Premier League – and who they should sign for

1. Arkadiusz Milik, Poland

While Milik was guilty of missing key chances in the group stage, his all-round performances were excellent as Poland reached the last 16. A striker who likes to drop deep and link the play, Milik hit 21 goals for Ajax in the Eredivisie last term.

Who should sign him:Manchester United

2. Andriy Yarmolenko, Ukraine

Ukraine may have exited Euro 2016 without a single point or goal to their name, but they were a little unfortunate not to get more from clashes with Germany and Poland. Dynamo Kyiv winger Yarmolenko impressed in flashes even if he perhaps didn’t have the overall impact many were expecting, and his speed and direct dribbling would suit a number of Premier League clubs.

Who should sign him: Liverpool

3. Stephan Lichtsteiner, Switzerland

With Dani Alves set to sign for Juventus, Lichtsteiner’s future is somewhat uncertain – which means now is the perfect time for Premier League clubs to test the Serie A side’s resolve. The Switzerland full-back has the energy and stamina to bomb up and down the right flank for 90 minutes, while his experience of winning trophies on a regular basis will appeal to the Premier League’s elite.

Who should sign him:Chelsea

4. Kamil Glik, Poland

Poland didn’t concede a single goal in the group stage, with centre-half and captain Glik playing a significant role in their defensive solidity

Poland didn’t concede a single goal in the group stage, with centre-half Glik playing a significant role in their defensive solidity. A strong, robust and commanding figure, the Torino man would have no trouble adjusting to the physical demands of the Premier League. English outfits will have to be quick, though: recent reports suggest Monaco are currently leading the race for his signature.

Who should sign him:Arsenal

5. Leonardo Bonucci, Italy

Bonucci delivered one of the best individual showings of the European Championship so far in Italy’s 2-0 defeat of Belgium, with the Juventus defender equally adept at creating attacks as he is at destroying them. Labelled by Pep Guardiola as one of his favourite players of all-time, it will be difficult – but not impossible – to prise Bonucci away from Juve.

Who should sign him: Chelsea

6. Elseid Hysaj, Albania

Albania may have failed to make it out of Group A and into the knockout stage, but that didn’t prevent right-back Hysaj from receiving praise for his performances. The Napoli man, who was superb as Maurizio Sarri’s men challenged for the Serie A title last term, loves to get forward but is defensively sound too.

Who should sign him: Manchester United

7. Adam Nagy, Hungary

Hungary were one of the surprise packages in the first round in France, topping Group F ahead of Portugal, Iceland and Austria. The 21-year-old Nagy was one of their standout stars

Hungary were one of the surprise packages in the first round in France, topping Group F ahead of Portugal, Iceland and Austria. The 21-year-old Nagy was one of their standout stars, demonstrating a maturity and intelligence that belied his tender years. Deployed in the centre of midfield, the Ferencvaros player's crisp passing and acute positional sense caught the eye.

Who should sign him:Stoke

8. Simone Zaza, Italy

Zaza has only been at Juventus for a year but he could be on the way out this summer after starting only five Serie A matches in 2015/16. Strong, fast and aggressive, the 24-year-old also possesses a terrific touch and a left foot that is capable of both power and precision – he's regularly likened to Christian Vieri in Italy.

Who should sign him:Leicester

9. Michael McGovern, Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s progression to the last 16 owed a lot to McGovern’s exploits between the sticks, with the 32-year-old almost single-handedly responsible for keeping the scores down against Poland and Germany, allowing Michael O’Neill’s men to progress on goal difference. Available on a free transfer, ex-Hamilton man McGovern would be a handy pick-up for a number of mid-table clubs.

Who should sign him:Bournemouth

10. Nicolae Stanciu, Romania

Stanciu was Romania’s bright spark in their Group A encounters, with much of Anghel Iordanescu’s charges’ attacking play running through the Steaua Bucharest No.10. The diminutive string-puller demonstrated a useful ability to find space in between the lines and thread neat passes to team-mates, while his goal return at club level – 12 in 28 league appearances last season – should make him an even more desirable target.

Who should sign him:West Ham

11. Nolito, Spain

Nolito has impressed as one of the newcomers to Vicente del Bosque’s Spain side this summer, with the Celta Vigo forward adding a touch more directness to the European Championship holders’ play in the final third. The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Barcelona for months now, but the fact that he remains at Celta makes him an eminently attainable option for Premier League clubs.

Who should sign him:Manchester City

12. Laszlo Kleinheisler, Hungary

Kleinheisler was another integral member of the Hungary squad that finished top of Group F, with the midfielder particularly excellent in the win over Austria. The 22-year-old only joined Werder Bremen in January but a big-money offer from a forward-thinking Premier League outfit could be enough to bring him to British shores.

Who should sign him:Southampton

13. Ivan Perisic, Croatia

Perisic has arguably been the leading star of Euro 2016 so far, with the Inter man performing brilliantly in Croatia's Group D meetings with Turkey, Czech Republic and Spain. The two-footed winger can play on either flank and is quick, strong and good in the air.

Who should sign him:Tottenham

14. Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ukraine

Zinchenko was only handed one start in France, but his display against Poland was sufficient to comprehend his outstanding potential. The 19-year-old represents FC Ufa in Russia and is a highly technical attacking midfielder who can play either centrally or out wide. Borussia Dortmund have been linked.

Who should sign him:Everton

15. Marek Hamsik, Slovakia

Hamsik was highlighted as Slovakia’s key man before the tournament got under way earlier this month, and the Napoli playmaker certainly didn’t disappoint in Group B. Hamsik is a Partenopei legend after nine years of service and it would probably take a big offer to bring him to English football, but the new television deal has boosted Premier League clubs’ bank balances and one or two sides may therefore fancy their chances of landing the 28-year-old.

Who should sign him: Chelsea

More features everyday on FFT.com • Euro 2016 hub