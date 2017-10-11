The 20 best Premier League player faces in FIFA 18

On a yearly basis, EA Sports’ FIFA series updates its selection of player faces, implementing scans and other enhancements in an effort to make them more authentic. This is particularly evident in the Premier League, where the vast majority of players are highly alike their real-life counterparts.

FIFA 18 is no different, so we’ve taken the opportunity to analyse the improvements – as well as new players and teams to the league – to come up with a definitive list of the best Premier League player faces in EA Sports’ latest release. You’re welcome.

Arsenal: Alexandre Lacazette

The Gunners’ big-money summer signing looks excellent in FIFA 18, and is one of the Premier League’s top strikers in-game.

Bournemouth: Ryan Fraser

Lacking detail and authenticity in last year’s model, Scottish winger Fraser finally resembles his real-world self in FIFA 18.

Brighton: Glenn Murray

Although yet to score upon his return to the Premier League, Murray’s 23-goal season in 2016/17 suggests it’s only a matter of time. Right? Oh.

Burnley: Steven Defour

Belgium international Defour boasts a highly detailed player model this year, right the way down to his distinctive neck tattoo.

Chelsea: Charly Musonda

The 77-rated Musonda was a standout bargain buy in FIFA 17. His rating has slightly dropped this year, despite the facial update.

Crystal Palace: Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Currently on a season-long loan at Palace, Dutch youngster Fosu-Mensah gets a welcome upgrade in FIFA 18.

Everton: Leighton Baines

EA Sports’ latest release sees English left-back Baines fitted with a much-needed, up-to-date head scan. Finally, that long hair has gone.

Huddersfield: Tom Ince

With further faces speculated for release among the Premier League’s ex-Championship teams in the near future, Tom Ince remains Huddersfield’s pick of the bunch for now.

Leicester: Islam Slimani

Algeria international Slimani has seen his rating slightly decrease this year, but his player model has never looked better.

Liverpool: Joel Matip

After sporting a somewhat cookie-cutter model last year, Matip looks fantastic against the backdrop of Anfield in FIFA 18.

Manchester City: Leroy Sane

You’re going to want to take advantage of Sane’s 94 pace in FIFA 18. If he ever slows down, you’ll see how good he looks this year.

Manchester United: Eric Bailly

We feel a great comfort, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in relief. It’s because Bailly has a (superb) new face scan this year.

Newcastle: Jonjo Shelvey

The Magpies’ return to the Premier League equips them with a mass of real faces in FIFA 18. Shelvey’s remains as authentic as any.

Southampton: Manolo Gabbiadini

Italian striker Gabbiadini benefits from some luscious locks and a much-improved facial figure in FIFA 18, despite his decreased rating.

Stoke: Bruno Martins Indi

Dutch defender Martins Indi sports an impressive upgraded model in FIFA 18 – and his rating is one better than last year too. Result.

Swansea: Renato Sanches

Sanches’s season-long loan from Bayern Munich sees him join the Premier League’s list of faces for the first time. Looking good.

Tottenham: Georges-Kevin N’Koudou

EA Sports have perfectly captured the face of French winger N’Koudou. Unfortunately, his in-game hair colour is already outdated.

Watford: Stefano Okaka

Hornets striker Okaka missed out on last year’s face scan having joined in late August. In FIFA 18, that situation has been rectified. Hooray! (For him, anyway.)

West Brom: Hal Robson-Kanu

Wales international Hal Robson-Kanu finally gets his just deserts in FIFA 18 – an in-game face worthy of the Euro 2016 semi-finalist.

West Ham: Arthur Masuaku

The Hammers’ 23-year-old left-back finds himself equipped with another 75 overall rating this year, but his player model has received a huge overhaul.

