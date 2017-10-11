The 20 best Premier League player faces in FIFA 18
By Joe Brewin
Yes, Glenn Murray never looked so good. Fraser Gilbert picks out the sharpest digi-lookalikes from each of England’s top-flight teams
On a yearly basis, EA Sports’ FIFA series updates its selection of player faces, implementing scans and other enhancements in an effort to make them more authentic. This is particularly evident in the Premier League, where the vast majority of players are highly alike their real-life counterparts.
FIFA 18 is no different, so we’ve taken the opportunity to analyse the improvements – as well as new players and teams to the league – to come up with a definitive list of the best Premier League player faces in EA Sports’ latest release. You’re welcome.
Arsenal: Alexandre Lacazette
The Gunners’ big-money summer signing looks excellent in FIFA 18, and is one of the Premier League’s top strikers in-game.
Bournemouth: Ryan Fraser
Lacking detail and authenticity in last year’s model, Scottish winger Fraser finally resembles his real-world self in FIFA 18.
Brighton: Glenn Murray
Although yet to score upon his return to the Premier League, Murray’s 23-goal season in 2016/17 suggests it’s only a matter of time. Right? Oh.
Burnley: Steven Defour
Belgium international Defour boasts a highly detailed player model this year, right the way down to his distinctive neck tattoo.
Chelsea: Charly Musonda
The 77-rated Musonda was a standout bargain buy in FIFA 17. His rating has slightly dropped this year, despite the facial update.
Crystal Palace: Timothy Fosu-Mensah
Currently on a season-long loan at Palace, Dutch youngster Fosu-Mensah gets a welcome upgrade in FIFA 18.
Everton: Leighton Baines
EA Sports’ latest release sees English left-back Baines fitted with a much-needed, up-to-date head scan. Finally, that long hair has gone.
Huddersfield: Tom Ince
With further faces speculated for release among the Premier League’s ex-Championship teams in the near future, Tom Ince remains Huddersfield’s pick of the bunch for now.
Leicester: Islam Slimani
Algeria international Slimani has seen his rating slightly decrease this year, but his player model has never looked better.
Liverpool: Joel Matip
After sporting a somewhat cookie-cutter model last year, Matip looks fantastic against the backdrop of Anfield in FIFA 18.
Manchester City: Leroy Sane
You’re going to want to take advantage of Sane’s 94 pace in FIFA 18. If he ever slows down, you’ll see how good he looks this year.
Manchester United: Eric Bailly
We feel a great comfort, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in relief. It’s because Bailly has a (superb) new face scan this year.
Newcastle: Jonjo Shelvey
The Magpies’ return to the Premier League equips them with a mass of real faces in FIFA 18. Shelvey’s remains as authentic as any.
Southampton: Manolo Gabbiadini
Italian striker Gabbiadini benefits from some luscious locks and a much-improved facial figure in FIFA 18, despite his decreased rating.
Stoke: Bruno Martins Indi
Dutch defender Martins Indi sports an impressive upgraded model in FIFA 18 – and his rating is one better than last year too. Result.
Swansea: Renato Sanches
Sanches’s season-long loan from Bayern Munich sees him join the Premier League’s list of faces for the first time. Looking good.
Tottenham: Georges-Kevin N’Koudou
EA Sports have perfectly captured the face of French winger N’Koudou. Unfortunately, his in-game hair colour is already outdated.
Watford: Stefano Okaka
Hornets striker Okaka missed out on last year’s face scan having joined in late August. In FIFA 18, that situation has been rectified. Hooray! (For him, anyway.)
West Brom: Hal Robson-Kanu
Wales international Hal Robson-Kanu finally gets his just deserts in FIFA 18 – an in-game face worthy of the Euro 2016 semi-finalist.
West Ham: Arthur Masuaku
The Hammers’ 23-year-old left-back finds himself equipped with another 75 overall rating this year, but his player model has received a huge overhaul.
