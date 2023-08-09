Manchester United tickets: How to get Man United tickets for Old Trafford

How to get Manchester United tickets is a constant question for Red Devils – so much so that the ground itself has been upgraded to become the biggest club stadium in English football.

The 20-time champions are the most successful club in the country with a legacy like no other – and that makes them one of the hottest Premier League tickets and Champions League tickets around. Whether Manchester United are on form or not, there's no feeling like a rocking stadium, with choruses filling the rafters as legends and current stars alike find themselves serenaded.

Ranked at No.40 in FourFourTwo's Best Stadiums in the World list, Old Trafford holds around 75,000 people and is one of the most iconic venues in sport. United have a pretty formidable record at home, too – so here's FFT's complete guide of how and where you can get tickets at the famed Theatre of Dreams. It's simply one of the best football tickets in the world.

How to get Manchester United tickets for Old Trafford

How to get Manchester United tickets

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes celebrates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Where can I buy Manchester United tickets?

All Manchester United tickets are available to buy through the ManUtd.com.

When do Manchester United tickets go on sale?

Manchester United tickets are usually on sale eight weeks before the game.

Kick-off times are subject to change for United fixtures and can be moved even after you've bought your ticket. Be sure to check ManUtd.com depending on the fixture.

Do I need to become a member of Manchester United to get tickets?

Yes. Match tickets for Premier League games at Old Trafford are sold exclusively to official members.

United have five categories of membership: Premium (£65), Full (£40), Lite (£20), Junior (£20) and Forwarding (£20). Each receives benefits such as Megastore discount and museum/stadium tour discount – though Premium members will be eligible for season ticket priority.

More information on Manchester United memberships can be found on ManUtd.com.

How do I get Manchester United away tickets?

You have to be a season ticket holder to apply for away tickets.

"Due to the high demand for tickets to away games, applications are accepted by Executive Club Members, and eligible Platinum, Gold and Silver Level Season Ticket holders only," According to the club. "Applications are generally accepted four weeks before the games and supporters who make applications are notified of their results by email."

You can find more information at ManUtd.com/Away.

Women’s Super League tickets: How I can buy Manchester United women’s tickets?

Manchester United women's tickets can be purchased here, without the need to become a member.

Prices

General view inside Old Trafford during a match between Manchester United and Everton (Image credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

How much do Manchester United tickets cost?

Manchester United don't currently have information on ticket prices on their site. Last season, tickets were priced between £36 and £58, dependent on tier, competition and fixture.

Hospitality

Manchester United offers a range of hospitality and executive packages at Old Trafford (Image credit: Manchester United)

Is hospitality available at Manchester United's Old Trafford?

Yes. Manchester United have a range of suites available for hospitality packages.

You can browse and buy one-off packages through ManUtd.com.

Location

How do I get to Old Trafford?

While most match-goers will travel by car to Old Trafford, it is advised that fans be aware that the surrounding areas of Manchester are extremely busy on matchday. Cars are better off parked in town, with a walk or public transport to the ground.

Manchester Piccadilly train station is around an hour's walk from Old Trafford but taxis can be booked to the postcode M16 0RA. It will cost around £10.

Old Trafford Metro Link Tram station is accessible for wheelchair users and situated within a five-minute walk of the ground.

There are free cycle racks located at N2 car park (Sir Alex Ferguson Stand), E2 (East Stand) and W2 (West Stand), too.

Parking

Does Old Trafford have parking?

Yes. Car parking can be booked at ManUtd.com.

Fans are advised to expect the roads to be busy on matchday, however, and to only drive to Old Trafford if better options aren't available. Access to car parks E1 and E2, meanwhile, can only be gained via Wharfside Way with the relevant permits parking is available in town.

Hotels

Are there hotels close to Old Trafford?

Yes, there are plenty of hotels situated around Old Trafford.

Hotel Football, Old Trafford, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel has a 9.0 on Booking.com and is situated opposite the ground. There is free WiFi, a 40-inch plasma TV including all of the Sky Sports channels and a bathroom with a rain-effect shower in each room, along with private parking, a restaurant, a bar and facilities for disabled guests.

Manchester United stadium FAQs

Why is Old Trafford called the Theatre of Dreams? The nickname "the Theatre of Dreams" was coined by Bobby Charlton to describe Old Trafford.

Do they play cricket at Old Trafford? No. Old Trafford Cricket Ground is a separate venue, also in Greater Manchester.

What is the biggest stadium in the Premier League? Old Trafford, with a capacity of around 75,000.

Has Old Trafford ever hosted the Champions League final? Yes. Old Trafford was the venue of the 2003 Champions League final between AC Milan and Juventus, which Milan won on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

