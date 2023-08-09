Tottenham tickets: How to get Spurs tickets for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to get Tottenham tickets has been on the lips of just about every Spurs fan in the country, ever since the Lilywhites opened their state-of-the-art, billion-pound ground.

The venue is one of the most state-of-the-art complexes not just in English football but in the sport worldwide. Ranked at No.4 in FourFourTwo's Best Stadiums in the World list, every inch of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been designed to a tee, from Spurs having their own brewery on site, the facilities to turn this place into an NFL ground for the weekend or the giant kop side of the ground from which the heart of the Tottenham faithful bellow their call to arms for the side to march on in.

This is one of the hottest Premier League tickets around – not to mention Champions League tickets when Spurs are in the competition. It's a must-see, whether you're a fan or not, so here's FFT's complete guide of how and where you can get tickets for one of the best footballing experiences that the Prem has to offer. It's simply one of the best football tickets in the world.

How to get Tottenham tickets for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to get Tottenham Hotspur tickets

Tottenham Hotspur celebrate after scoring in the FA Cup (Image credit: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Where can I buy Tottenham tickets?

All Tottenham Hotspur tickets are available to buy through TottenhamHotspur.com.

When do Tottenham tickets go on sale?

"Ticket on-sale dates are advertised on the Club's ticketing page," according to Tottenham, usually around six to eight weeks before a fixture. Dates in the Premier League are scheduled to change on occasion due to TV times.

"When tickets are on sale for your tier of membership, log into your account and select the fixture you would like to attend to check availability," they advise. "Seats released by the Club will be listed in blue, and seats listed for sale on the Ticket Exchange will be listed in pink."

Do I need to become a member of Tottenham to get tickets?

Yes. While tickets do on occasion go to general sale, it isn't common and being a member can help you to secure your tickets. Tottenham sell two memberships: One Hotspur and One Hotspur+, which you can sign up for here.

The One Hotspur membership costs £45 and gives you access to match tickets, a £15 retail gift voucher, a £10 gift voucher for Stadium Tour or Dare Skywalk, a £10 SPURSPLAY discount and access to One Hotspur Moments.

The One Hotspur+ membership costs £55 and gives you all the same benefits – plus a position on the season ticket waiting list and priority access to tickets and member lounge access for third-party events.

Tottenham also offer junior memberships from £20.

How do I get Tottenham away tickets?

Away tickets for Tottenham go on sale to season ticket holders first, before being offered to members with loyalty points next. Points are accrued from matches attended.

"Season ticket holders will be contacted via email to apply for away tickets to all of our Premier League, domestic cup and European fixtures," the club explains. "Should we not be oversubscribed with applications from season ticket holders we will open applications up to One Hotspur+ and One Hotspur members."

Away ticket information can be found on TottenhamHotspur.com.

Women’s Super League tickets: How I can buy Tottenham women’s WSL tickets?

Spurs women's tickets are often available on general sale. You can purchase tickets on TottenhamHotspur.com.

Prices

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of the league match against Leicester City in September 2022 (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

How much do Tottenham tickets cost?

Adult tickets at Tottenham ranged from £30 to £98 during the 2022/23 season depending on seat, category and tier. Competition may vary too.

Tottenham have a full range of ticket prices from 2022/23 available for Category A, Category B and Category C fixtures.

Hospitality

Spurs offer a range of hospitality and VIP packages at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur)

Is hospitality available at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Yes. Tottenham offer a range of premium experiences for both football and non-football events.

You can enquire about them at TottenhamHotspur.com.

Location

How do I get to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

BOOK YOUR TRAIN TRAINLINE Buy train tickets from Trainline

Situated in north London, the easiest way to get the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is by London Overground. The nearest station is White Hart Lane, a five minute walk from the stadium.

Alternately, there are other stations when matchdays are busy. Northumberland Park on the Greater Anglia line is a 10-minute walk away, Tottenham Hale, on the Victoria line and Greater Anglia services, is around a 25-minute walk away, while Seven Sisters, on the Victoria line and London Overground, is around 30 minutes away to walk, with buses that can get you there quicker.

You can travel by bus, too. According to Tottenham, "Before and during a match, services that normally run up and down the High Road (149, 259, 279 and 349) are diverted to the east of the stadium at Lansdowne Road, rejoining the High Road at the Northumberland Park junction."

Cycling, meanwhile, is encouraged. T"here is ample cycle parking around the stadium and at the Tottenham Community Sports Centre and St Francis De Sales School, with capacity for 220 bicycles across the two sites," according to Spurs.

Parking

Does the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have parking?

BOOK YOUR TRAIN TRAINLINE Buy train tickets from Trainline

No. Matchgoers are encouraged not to travel by car to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A large Controlled Parking Zone (CPZ) is in operation, with roads surrounding the stadium often closed before, during and after a game.

If you are travelling by car, it's possible to park around Edmunton Green on the Overground and travel down to White Hart Lane. There are other stations and stops that have parking, so check a route before travelling.

Hotels

Are there hotels close to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Yes, there are plenty of hotels situated around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Forest House Hostel has an 8.2 on Booking.com and is situated 1.9 miles away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. There is daily housekeeping and a tea/coffee maker in all rooms.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium FAQs

Is the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium going to be renamed? It is believed that Tottenham are open to offering the naming rights for the stadium to potential sponsors but none have secured them yet.

How far is the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from White Hart Lane? It's on the same spot. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium's pitch is turned 90 degrees from where the grass was at White Hart Lane.

Is the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium bigger than the Emirates Stadium? Yes: the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of 62,850, while the Emirates holds 60,704. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium's record attendance was for the North London Derby against Arsenal in 2022, when 62,027 packed into the ground.

How much did the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium cost? The entire Tottenham Hotspur Stadium project cost £1 billion. The cost increased due to a higher cost of import by at least 15% caused by Brexit on the exchange rate, in addition to changes to the build, overtime working, extra hirings and higher construction costs.

How many games does the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium host NFL games? In 2015, Tottenham announced that they had reached an agreement with the NFL to hold a minimum of two games a year in a 10-year partnership.

Is an NFL team going to start in London at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? An NFL franchise has been rumoured for years in London, however, there are no current plans to start one at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Can the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium host Formula One? After 15-year motorsport deal was signed with Formula One, a go-karting track is set to be built under the South Stand. It will be the world's first in-stadium electric karting facility and it is set to host races for karting championships.

More ticket guides

FourFourTwo has a range of guides for any matchgoing fan to get the best football tickets.

If it's the best Premier League tickets that you're looking for, we have guides on how to get Arsenal tickets, Aston Villa tickets, Chelsea tickets, Liverpool tickets, Manchester City tickets, Manchester United tickets, Newcastle United tickets and West Ham United tickets.