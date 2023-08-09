How to get Premier League tickets: Buy cheap tickets, VIP tickets and best seats

By Mark White
published

The best football tickets for Premier League clubs with cheap tickets, VIP tickets and the best seats from all the top clubs

How to get Premier League tickets: Buy cheap tickets, VIP tickets and best seats: Fans are seen collecting tickets prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on December 16, 2020 in Liverpool, England. A limited number of fans (2000) are welcomed back to stadiums to watch elite football across England. This was following easing of restrictions on spectators in tiers one and two areas only.
(Image credit: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Looking for the best Premier League tickets around? Here's your guide.

FourFourTwo has the lowdown on where to get tickets for plenty of the biggest clubs around to help you secure the best seats in the house – whether you're looking for cheap tickets or VIP tickets – wherever that house may be. Some of these are even named in FFT's Best Stadiums in the World list.

Whether you're a frequent match-goer or a complete first-timer, read on as we can help get you into the biggest grounds in the country…

How to get Premier League tickets

How to get Arsenal tickets

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium is pictured in London, on April 11, 2011. US sports tycoon Stan Kroenke has taken a controlling stake in Arsenal and has agreed terms to buy the remaining shares in the English Premier League club, both sides announced Monday. The deal values Arsenal at about £731 million (825 million euros, $1.195 billion), according to a statement issued to the London Stock Exchange.

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium (Image credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal tickets at the Emirates Stadium generally go on sale to members only, with occasional tickets going on general sale. Hospitality is available. 

Read FFT's complete guide on how to get Arsenal tickets for more details.

How to get Aston Villa tickets

General view inside the stadium as the sun sets during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal FC at Villa Park on July 21, 2020 in Birmingham, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors.

Aston Villa's Villa Park (Image credit: Peter Powell/Pool via Getty Images)

Tickets for Aston Villa at Villa Park are offered first to Claret members before season ticket holders can purchase extra tickets and a general sale window after that. Hospitality options are available, too.

Read FFT's complete guide on how to get Aston Villa tickets for more details.

How to get Bournemouth tickets

A general view of the outside of the stadium as fans arrive prior to kick off of the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on August 06, 2022 in Bournemouth, England.

Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium (Image credit: Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Bournemouth tickets are in high demand, given the small size of the Vitality Stadium. the club operates a points scheme so that fans who attend games have priority to tickets. Tickets are rarely available on general sale first, though hospitality options are available. 

Ticket information is available from afcb.co.uk/tickets and ticket online sales are available from tickets.afcb.co.uk

How to get Brentford tickets

General view inside the stadium of the sunset during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group B match between Germany and Spain at Brentford Community Stadium on July 12, 2022 in Brentford, England.

Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium (Image credit: Christopher Lee - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Tickets for Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium are sold first to My Bees Members. Tickets are rarely available on general sale immediately, though hospitality options are available.

Ticket information is available from brentfordfc.com/tickets/how-to-buy and ticket online sales are available from tickets.brentfordfc.com.

How to get Brighton & Hove Albion tickets

General view inside the stadium during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at American Express Community Stadium on May 07, 2022 in Brighton, England.

Brighton's Amex Stadium (Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion tickets for the Amex Stadium are usually sold to season ticket holders and MyAlbion+ members first. Tickets then filter down to general sale, with hospitality options available, too.

Ticket information and sales are available from tickets.brightonandhovealbion.com.

How to get Burnley tickets

A general view of Turf Moor is seen during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 30, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Burnley's Turf Moor (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Burnley tickets at Turf Moor are prioritised to members first, with high-profile games going on sale to season ticket holders first and members. Tickets then go on general sale, with hospitality options also available.

Ticket information and sales are available from tickets.burnleyfootballclub.com.

How to get Chelsea tickets

A general view inside the stadium of the pre match celebratory fireworks prior to UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Zenit St. Petersburg at Stamford Bridge on September 14, 2021 in London, England.

(Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea tickets at Stamford Bridge go on sale to members first, with occasional tickets going on general sale. Hospitality is available, too.

Read FFT's complete guide on how to get Chelsea tickets for more details.

How to get Crystal Palace tickets

A general view inside the stadium as fans of Crystal Palace displays banners in support of their side prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Everton at Selhurst Park on December 12, 2021 in London, England.

Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace tickets for Selhurst Park are prioritised to members before general sales go ahead for the remaining tickets. Hospitality options are available.

Ticket information is available from cpfc.co.uk/tickets/ticket-information and ticket online sales are available from tickets.cpfc.co.uk.

How to get Everton tickets

A general view of Goodison Park during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on November 22, 2003 at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England. Everton won the match 2-0.

Everton's Goodison Park (Image credit: Gary M. Prior/Getty Images)

Everton tickets for Goodison Park are put on sale for members first before going on general sale. Supporters who become an Official Member during the 2022/23 season can join the Season Ticket Waiting List for the 2023/24 Season, with Digital Members able to gain access to buy tickets, too. Hospitality is also available.

Ticket information is available from www.evertonfc.com/ticket-news and www.evertonfc.com/tickets/latest, with ticket online sales available from eticketing.evertonfc.com.

How to get Fulham tickets

A general view of the inside of the stadium as players of Fulham and Liverpool take the field prior to kick off of the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage on August 06, 2022 in London, England.

Fulham's Craven Cottage (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Fulham tickets at Craven Cottage go on sale exclusively to members first and don't often go on general sale, due to the stadium's limited capacity. Hospitality is available.

Ticket information is available from fulhamfc.com/tickets-and-hospitality, membership information is available from fulhamfc.com/tickets/membership/ and ticket online sale infomation is available from tickets.fulhamfc.com.

How to get Liverpool tickets

A general view of Liverpool's stadium after the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brentford at Anfield on January 16, 2022 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool's Anfield (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool tickets at Anfield go on sale to members first. After members, a limited number of tickets will go on a Local General sale to those around the area, approximately 1 week before the game. Hospitality is available, too.

Read FFT's complete guide on how to get Liverpool tickets for more details.

How to get Luton Town tickets

An aerial picture taken on May 31, 2023 shows Luton Town's Kenilworth Road stadium, in Luton, as members of the ground staff remove the pitch lines and cover the grass during the end of season works. Luton's football team completed a fairytale journey to the Premier League after beating Coventry on penalties in the Championship playoff final at Wembley last week on May 27, 2023. Financial experts estimate promotion to world football's most watched league to be worth around £170 million ($210 million) for a club that have been through turmoil since they last played in the top flight 31 years ago. Luton are the first club to go from the fifth tier to the top flight in the Premier League era.

Luton Town's Kenilworth Road (Image credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Luton Town tickets for Kenilworth Road go on sale to members first, with few tickets going on sale to members, given the limited capacity of the ground. 

Ticket information is available at eticketing.co.uk/lutontown/.

How to get Manchester City tickets

General view inside the stadium during the Trophy presentation during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on May 6, 2018 in Manchester, England.

Manchester City's Etihad Stadium (Image credit: Manchester City FC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Tickets for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium go on sale to Cityzens Matchday members first, with occasional tickets going on general sale. Hospitality is available.

Read FFT's complete guide on how to get Manchester City tickets for more details.

How to get Manchester United tickets

A general view of the East Stand at Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United before the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and Sporting Braga on October 23, 2012 in Manchester, England.

Manchester United's Old Trafford (Image credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tickets for Manchester United at Old Trafford are prioritised to members first before going on general sale. Hospitality is also available. 

Read FFT's complete guide on how to get Manchester United tickets for more details.

How to get Newcastle United tickets

An Aerial view of St. James Park is seen prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United on April 02, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Newcastle United's St James' Park (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United tickets for St James' Park are prioritised to members first before going on general sale. Hospitality is also available.

Read FFT's complete guide on how to get Newcastle United tickets for more details.

How to get Nottingham Forest tickets

General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United at City Ground on March 17, 2023 in Nottingham, England.

Nottingham Forest's City Ground (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest tickets for the City Ground go on sale to members first with the rest going on general sale. Hospitality is available. 

Ticket information is available from eticketing.co.uk/nottinghamforest.

How to get Sheffield United tickets

A general view of the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers at Bramall Lane on October 04, 2022 in Sheffield, England.

Sheffield United's Bramall Lane (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

Tickets for Sheffield United at Bramall Lane go on sale to members first with general sale following. Hospitality is available.

Ticket information is available from www.sufc.co.uk/tickets and ticket online sales are available at tickets.sufc.co.uk.

How to get Tottenham Hotspur tickets

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of the Premier League game against Wolves.

Tottenham Hotspur's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium  (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur tickets for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are prioritised to OneHotspur members. General sales are rare but happen occasionally. Hospitality is also available.

Read FFT's complete guide on how to get Tottenham Hotspur tickets for more details.

How to get West Ham United tickets

General view outside the stadium as the fans arrive prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on October 20, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

West Ham United's London Stadium (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

West Ham United tickets at the London Stadium go on sale exclusively to members before filtering out to general sale. Hospitality is available. 

Read FFT's complete guide on how to get West Ham United tickets for more details.

How to get Wolverhampton Wanderers tickets

General view as Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers leads the team out onto the pitch ahead of the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on September 22, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Molineux (Image credit: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers tickets for Molineux go on sale to those with a Wolves Membership before a general sale takes place per game. Hospitality packages are available. 

Ticket information and sales are available from eticketing.co.uk/wolves, while memberships are available from memberships.wolves.co.uk.

Mark White
Mark White
Staff Writer

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 