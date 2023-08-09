How to get Premier League tickets: Buy cheap tickets, VIP tickets and best seats

Looking for the best Premier League tickets around? Here's your guide.

FourFourTwo has the lowdown on where to get tickets for plenty of the biggest clubs around to help you secure the best seats in the house – whether you're looking for cheap tickets or VIP tickets – wherever that house may be. Some of these are even named in FFT's Best Stadiums in the World list.

Whether you're a frequent match-goer or a complete first-timer, read on as we can help get you into the biggest grounds in the country…

How to get Premier League tickets

How to get Arsenal tickets

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium (Image credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal tickets at the Emirates Stadium generally go on sale to members only, with occasional tickets going on general sale. Hospitality is available.

How to get Aston Villa tickets

Aston Villa's Villa Park (Image credit: Peter Powell/Pool via Getty Images)

Tickets for Aston Villa at Villa Park are offered first to Claret members before season ticket holders can purchase extra tickets and a general sale window after that. Hospitality options are available, too.

How to get Bournemouth tickets

Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium (Image credit: Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Bournemouth tickets are in high demand, given the small size of the Vitality Stadium. the club operates a points scheme so that fans who attend games have priority to tickets. Tickets are rarely available on general sale first, though hospitality options are available.

Ticket information is available from afcb.co.uk/tickets and ticket online sales are available from tickets.afcb.co.uk.

How to get Brentford tickets

Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium (Image credit: Christopher Lee - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Tickets for Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium are sold first to My Bees Members. Tickets are rarely available on general sale immediately, though hospitality options are available.

Ticket information is available from brentfordfc.com/tickets/how-to-buy and ticket online sales are available from tickets.brentfordfc.com.

How to get Brighton & Hove Albion tickets

Brighton's Amex Stadium (Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion tickets for the Amex Stadium are usually sold to season ticket holders and MyAlbion+ members first. Tickets then filter down to general sale, with hospitality options available, too.

Ticket information and sales are available from tickets.brightonandhovealbion.com.

How to get Burnley tickets

Burnley's Turf Moor (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Burnley tickets at Turf Moor are prioritised to members first, with high-profile games going on sale to season ticket holders first and members. Tickets then go on general sale, with hospitality options also available.

Ticket information and sales are available from tickets.burnleyfootballclub.com.

How to get Chelsea tickets

(Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea tickets at Stamford Bridge go on sale to members first, with occasional tickets going on general sale. Hospitality is available, too.

How to get Crystal Palace tickets

Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace tickets for Selhurst Park are prioritised to members before general sales go ahead for the remaining tickets. Hospitality options are available.

Ticket information is available from cpfc.co.uk/tickets/ticket-information and ticket online sales are available from tickets.cpfc.co.uk.

How to get Everton tickets

Everton's Goodison Park (Image credit: Gary M. Prior/Getty Images)

Everton tickets for Goodison Park are put on sale for members first before going on general sale. Supporters who become an Official Member during the 2022/23 season can join the Season Ticket Waiting List for the 2023/24 Season, with Digital Members able to gain access to buy tickets, too. Hospitality is also available.

Ticket information is available from www.evertonfc.com/ticket-news and www.evertonfc.com/tickets/latest, with ticket online sales available from eticketing.evertonfc.com.

How to get Fulham tickets

Fulham's Craven Cottage (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Fulham tickets at Craven Cottage go on sale exclusively to members first and don't often go on general sale, due to the stadium's limited capacity. Hospitality is available.

Ticket information is available from fulhamfc.com/tickets-and-hospitality, membership information is available from fulhamfc.com/tickets/membership/ and ticket online sale infomation is available from tickets.fulhamfc.com.

How to get Liverpool tickets

Liverpool's Anfield (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool tickets at Anfield go on sale to members first. After members, a limited number of tickets will go on a Local General sale to those around the area, approximately 1 week before the game. Hospitality is available, too.

How to get Luton Town tickets

Luton Town's Kenilworth Road (Image credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Luton Town tickets for Kenilworth Road go on sale to members first, with few tickets going on sale to members, given the limited capacity of the ground.

Ticket information is available at eticketing.co.uk/lutontown/.

How to get Manchester City tickets

Manchester City's Etihad Stadium (Image credit: Manchester City FC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Tickets for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium go on sale to Cityzens Matchday members first, with occasional tickets going on general sale. Hospitality is available.

How to get Manchester United tickets

Manchester United's Old Trafford (Image credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tickets for Manchester United at Old Trafford are prioritised to members first before going on general sale. Hospitality is also available.

How to get Newcastle United tickets

Newcastle United's St James' Park (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United tickets for St James' Park are prioritised to members first before going on general sale. Hospitality is also available.

How to get Nottingham Forest tickets

Nottingham Forest's City Ground (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest tickets for the City Ground go on sale to members first with the rest going on general sale. Hospitality is available.

Ticket information is available from eticketing.co.uk/nottinghamforest.

How to get Sheffield United tickets

Sheffield United's Bramall Lane (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

Tickets for Sheffield United at Bramall Lane go on sale to members first with general sale following. Hospitality is available.

Ticket information is available from www.sufc.co.uk/tickets and ticket online sales are available at tickets.sufc.co.uk.

How to get Tottenham Hotspur tickets

Tottenham Hotspur's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur tickets for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are prioritised to OneHotspur members. General sales are rare but happen occasionally. Hospitality is also available.

How to get West Ham United tickets

West Ham United's London Stadium (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

West Ham United tickets at the London Stadium go on sale exclusively to members before filtering out to general sale. Hospitality is available.

How to get Wolverhampton Wanderers tickets

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Molineux (Image credit: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers tickets for Molineux go on sale to those with a Wolves Membership before a general sale takes place per game. Hospitality packages are available.

Ticket information and sales are available from eticketing.co.uk/wolves, while memberships are available from memberships.wolves.co.uk.