Best football tickets 2023: Buy cheap tickets, VIP tickets and best seats – guides for the Premier League, Champions League and more

Looking for the best football tickets around? We've got you covered.

Whether you're looking for Premier League tickets, Champions League tickets, Europa League tickets or just European tickets more generally, FourFourTwo has a guide to help you secure cheap tickets, VIP tickets and the best seats in the house – wherever that house may be. Many of these grounds, too, are included in FFT's Best Stadiums in the World list.

Whether you're a frequent match-goer or a complete first-timer, read on as we share with you the ultimate know-how on all the biggest tickets in football…

How to get AC Milan tickets

How to get AC Milan tickets for the San Siro

The San Siro, as shared by AC Milan and Inter (Image credit: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Regarded as one of the most architecturally stunning stadiums in Europe and with plenty of history and romance, the San Siro is a must-visit for football fans. AC Milan share their ground with local rivals Inter Milan – but with plans for the San Siro to be knocked down, you haven't got much longer left to visit.

Here's FFT's guide on how to get AC Milan tickets.

How to get Arsenal tickets

How to get Arsenal tickets for the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium (Image credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Opened in 2006 as a state-of-the-art new stadium to almost double the number of Arsenal fans able to get matchday tickets, the Emirates Stadium has steadily become one of the staple venues of European football. The views are superb, the seats famed for their comfort – and the atmosphere has improved immensely in recent years.

Here's FFT's guide on how to get Arsenal tickets.

How to get Aston Villa tickets

Aston Villa's Villa Park (Image credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

How to get Aston Villa tickets for Villa Park

Aston Villa's Villa Park (Image credit: Peter Powell/Pool via Getty Images)

One of the most beloved old grounds in the whole of the country, former European Cup winners Aston Villa have turned Villa Park into a fortress over the years. The stadium has a quintessential charm that few others can match, with a unique exterior and raucous atmosphere come matchday.

Here's FFT's guide on how to get Aston Villa tickets.

How to get Barcelona tickets

Barcelona's Camp Nou (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

How to get Barcelona tickets for the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, while Camp Nou is under construction

Barcelona are one of the most stylish and revered teams in the world. Camp Nou is suitably regal but currently under construction, as Barça play their home games down the road at the Olympic Stadium.

Here's FFT's guide on how to get Barcelona tickets.

How to get Bayern Munich tickets

Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena (Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

How to get Bayern Munich tickets for the Allianz Arena

As serial champions of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich know how to put on a show. Their multicoloured dome, the Allianz Arena, has become one of the must-visit destinations of European football in recent years and it's one of the most recognisable stadiums to tick off any bucket list.

Here's FFT's guide on how to get Bayern Munich tickets.

How to get Chelsea tickets

Chelsea's Stamford Bridge (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

How to get Chelsea tickets for Stamford Bridge

One of the most successful clubs in English football over the past two decades, Chelsea's Stamford Bridge is a unique experience in the game. The fans own the pitch and some of the most beloved stars of the Premier League era have graced it.

Here's FFT's guide on how to get Chelsea tickets.

How to get Borussia Dortmund tickets

Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park (Image credit: Vladimir Rys/Bongarts/Getty Images)

How to get Borussia Dortmund tickets for Signal Iduna Park

Considered to be a Mecca for football fans, Signal Iduna Park is one of the most captivating and intimidating atmospheres on the continent. Borussia Dortmund's stunning home stadium is the epitome of everything great about footballing culture in Germany – and a must-see for every supporter at some point in their lives.

Here's FFT's guide on how to get Borussia Dortmund tickets.

How to get Inter Milan tickets

The San Siro, as shared by AC Milan and Inter (Image credit: Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)

How to get Inter Milan tickets for the San Siro

The San Siro is named after Giuseppe Meazza, who is more of an Inter legend than a Milan legend. The Nerazzurri create quite the atmosphere at the old ground – but both sides are looking to leave this architectural triumph in the near future. This is one you have to see before it's too late.

Here's FFT's guide on how to get Inter Milan tickets.

How to get Liverpool tickets

Liverpool's Anfield (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

How to get Liverpool tickets for Anfield

Anfield is mythologised for its improbable results, its home side being impenetrable while playing there and of course, tens of thousands of Liverpool fans raising scarves to sing in unison. There's nothing quite like the Kop – it's one of the most incredible sights in the beautiful game.

Here's FFT's guide on how to get Liverpool tickets.

How to get Manchester City tickets

Manchester City's Etihad Stadium (Image credit: Manchester City FC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

How to get Manchester City tickets for the Etihad Stadium

In recent seasons, Manchester City have made their home a castle that no one can storm. The Citizens play a brand of football adored the world over, making the Etihad Stadium one of the great stages of European football and an afternoon out for any neutral to savour as much as a diehard Mancunian.

Here's FFT's guide on how to get Manchester City tickets.

How to get Manchester United tickets

Manchester United's Old Trafford (Image credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

How to get Manchester United tickets for Old Trafford

It was nicknamed the Theatre of Dreams for a reason. Manchester United's Old Trafford is one of the most famous stadiums in the whole of world football and has been home to some of the biggest stars the sport has ever seen. It's an atmosphere like no other, too, when the Red Devils truly rock.

Here's FFT's guide on how to get Manchester United tickets.

How to get Newcastle United tickets

Newcastle United's St James' Park (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

How to get Newcastle United tickets for St James' Park

In recent seasons, Newcastle United has reignited St James' Park as one of the must-visit stadiums of any football fan. A goliath of a ground steeped in history and able to conjure the kind of sound that some fans dream of, there's no sight quite like it when the Toon bring the noise.

Here's FFT's guide on how to get Newcastle United tickets.

How to get PSG tickets

Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes (Image credit: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

How to get Paris Saint-Germain tickets for the Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain are one of the flashiest football institutions of Europe, renowned for their fashionable aesthetic, big-money superstars and fervent ultras. The Parc des Princes remains a Champions League staple – and one that everyone should see one day.

Here's FFT's guide on how to get PSG tickets.

How to get Real Madrid tickets

Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu (Image credit: Allsport UK /Allsport)

How to get Real Madrid tickets for the Santiago Bernabeu

The home of European football's kings, the Bernabeu has been remodelled in recent seasons but retains its charm and character. Real Madrid are a club to add to any bucket list – and if you're going to see them, you simply have to visit the palace, right?

Here's FFT's guide on how to get Real Madrid tickets.

How to get Tottenham Hotspur tickets

Tottenham Hotspur's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

How to get Tottenham Hotspur tickets for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur's home stadium is like nothing else in the sport. A billion-pound venue fit for NFL and Beyonce alike, the acoustics are perfect, the pitch pristine and the food fit for royalty. The experience at the Tottenham Stadium transcends the game itself – it's incredible.

Here's FFT's guide on how to get Tottenham Hotspur tickets.

How to get West Ham United tickets

West Ham United's London Stadium (Image credit: Getty)

How to get West Ham United tickets for the London Stadium

West Ham United have done the impossible: they've taken the spirit of Upton Park and reimagined it in a bigger bowl of the Olympic Stadium, winning a European trophy as the first silver of the new ground's cabinet. The London Stadium remains one of the most accessible, modern stadiums in the country.

Here's FFT's guide on how to get West Ham United tickets.