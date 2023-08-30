Borussia Dortmund tickets: How to get Dortmund tickets for Signal Iduna Park

How to get Borussia Dortmund tickets is a question that just about every football fan asks at one stage or another, with Signal Iduna Park one of the most iconic football grounds in the whole of Europe.

Westfalenstadion, as it's otherwise known, has built a reputation as one of the greatest stadiums in the world for its stunning atmosphere. Ranked at No.3 in FourFourTwo's Best Stadiums in the World list, the stadium shakes with thousands of Dortmund fans forming the formidable Yellow Wall. Every year, without fail, it's one of the hottest Champions League tickets and best European football tickets around.

Signal Iduna Park holds 81,365 spectators for domestic fixtures, offering one of the most unforgettable experiences in the sport and a quintessentially German atmosphere. Whether you're looking to go for a game, a tour or just to get a photo from the outside, here's FourFourTwo's complete guide of how and where you can get tickets and visit the home of Die Schwarzgelben. It's simply one of the best football tickets in the world.

How to get Borussia Dortmund tickets for Signal Iduna Park AKA Westfalenstadion

Fans mill outside Signal Iduna Park ahead of kick-off (Image credit: Daniel Kopatsch/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images)

Where can I buy Borussia Dortmund tickets?

Borussia Dortmund tickets are available to buy through BVB.de. These are extremely difficult to get, however.

The official hotline will sell tickets on matchday, starting at 8.30am. Please bear in mind that it's going to be very busy, it's an automated system available in German only and it's expensive if you phone from abroad. The number is +49 1805 309000. You can learn more here.

You can get tickets through third-party websites such as Seatwave, viagogo DE and viagogo UK. These are all frowned upon, though, as they're not good for fan culture – and you'll find tickets at extortionate prices.

You can also book all-inclusive trips to Dortmund with hotels included.

Finally, there are a number of addresses of sellers where you can get Dortmund tickets, which you can find here.

When do Borussia Dortmund tickets go on sale?

Usually, four to six weeks before a fixture.

It can range as to when tickets are put on sale by the club so be sure to check the website for whichever game you wish to attend and subscribe to notifications for when matches are on sale.

Do I need to become a member of Borussia Dortmund to get tickets?

No… but it certainly helps. Around 55,000 of Signal Iduna Park's 80,000-strong crowd are season ticket holders but there are plenty of ways to get tickets as listed above.

You can become a member for free on the official site, however.

Prices

Borussia Dortmund fans show their support prior to the Bundesliga derby against Schalke 04 (Image credit: Lars Baron/Getty Images)

How much do Borussia Dortmund tickets cost?

Tickets at Dortmund can range from anywhere between €18.50 to €70.

Dortmund have a full list of ticket prices for each game on their website.

Hospitality

Borussia Dortmund offer hospitality packages on selected matchdays at Signal Iduna Park (Image credit: Borussia Dortmund)

Is hospitality available at Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park?

Yes. Borussia Dortmund offer hospitality packages but due to high demand, they can only offer it on selected matchdays.



You can find out more at bvb.de.

Location

How do I get to Signal Iduna Park?

Situated in the south of Dortmund, there are plenty of ways to get to Signal Iduna Park.

If you are travelling by car, you will need the following junctions:

From the north: A1 to junction Dortmund-Unna, A44/B1 towards Dortmund

From the east: A2 to junction Dortmund-Nordost, B236 towards Schwerte, B1 towards Dortmund

From the south: A45 to junction Dortmund-Süd, B54 towards Dortmund

From the west: A40/B1 towards Dortmund

There's a shuttle service that leaves from the university campus – if you want to use that, park in the Otto-Hahn-Strasse car park.

You can travel by train, too. There are hourly ICE connections from the east (Berlin, Wolfsburg, Hanover, Bielefeld) and south (Mainz, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Nuremberg and Munich), with hourly IC connections from the north (Hamburg and Bremen). From the main train station, either take the regional train to Signal Iduna Park station or the underground to Westfalenhalle/Stadion.

Parking

Does Signal Iduna Park have parking?

Yes, there is plenty of car parking available.

There are more than 10,000 payable parking spaces available for use in the area around the stadium and Westfalenhalle, so you won't be lost for somewhere to leave the car.

Hotels

Are there hotels close to Signal Iduna Park?

Yes, there are plenty of hotels situated around Signal Iduna Park.

The Dorint An den Westfalenhallen Dortmund has an 8.2 on Booking.com and is situated 0.4 miles away from the stadium. There is free WiFi, private parking, key card access, pets are allowed and there rooms with baths.

Flights

How can I book flights to Dortmund?

Expedia is the best place to book flights to Dortmund. If you're looking to leave from London, flights tend to go from London City Airport.

Check out Expedia, EasyJet and British Airways to find the best deals.

When are flights cheapest to Dortmund?

Usually, January to April.

On Expedia, returns from London City Airport to Dortmund range from around £150-200 during the autumn – but this can drop to £100-150, come the New Year.

Be sure to book far enough in advance and scour Expedia, EasyJet and British Airways to find the best deals.

Borussia Dortmund stadium FAQs

What was the old name of Signal Iduna Park? Westfalenstadion. Originally built to host games at the 1974 World Cup, the ground was the scene of Johan Cruyff's iconic turn and was later changed to Signal Iduna Park due to sponsorship. In UEFA competitions, the ground is referred to as 'BVB Stadion Dortmund'.

How steep is the Yellow Wall? Just below the roof, it's 37 degrees. German publication Der Spiegel once referred to the stadium's iconic kop end as "like a ski jump".

What capacity is the Yellow Wall? 25,000 can fit in the stadium's southern stand. Signal Iduna Park has a a league capacity of 81,365 (standing and seated) and an international capacity of 65,829 (seated only).

What does BVB mean? BVB stands for Ballspiel-Verein Borussia, which means Borussia club for ball games. The full club name is "BV Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund", with the "09" short for 1909, the year of the club's foundation.

Why is the Dortmund stadium so special? Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park has a combination of design and atmosphere that creates a cauldron of noise within the ground. The Yellow Wall's south stand is designed to amplify sound with 25,000 fans towering over the goal, while the closed corners and roof make for good acoustics. Furthermore, the culture of the club – and German football more generally – means that the passion has been kept within the Dortmund crowd, with few tourists going to games. “To exit the dark tunnel and come out into the stadium is to be reborn,” ex-Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp once said of the stadium. "You come out and the stadium explodes: out of the darkness and into the light. You look to your left and it looks like 150,000 people are standing there, going crazy."

