Man City tickets: How to get Manchester City tickets for the Etihad Stadium

How to get Manchester City tickets has been a topic of discussion ever since Pep Guardiola rocked up on Eastlands to revolutionise English football.

The City of Manchester Stadium was first built for the Commonwealth Games in the early noughties but has become one of the best venues in England – and not just for the football. Manchester City build a festival-like atmosphere outside the ground for big games, while the play itself is some of the classiest, more composed that English football has ever known: it's one of the hottest Premier League tickets and Champions League tickets around.

Ranked at No.98 in FourFourTwo's Best Stadiums in the World list, the Etihad holds just over 53,000 people with superb views and a stunning atmosphere when City are on fire – and that's often, by the way, that the home side are so good that fans begin to 'Poznan' across the tiers. Here's FFT's complete guide of how and where you can get tickets, to find yourself singing Blue Moon on a matchday with the rest of the Citizens. It's simply one of the best football tickets in the world.

How to get Manchester City tickets for the Etihad Stadium

How to get Manchester City tickets

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates one of his three goals in the 6-0 win over Burnley (Image credit: Getty Images)

Where can I buy Manchester City tickets?

All Manchester City tickets are available to buy through ManCity.com.

When do Manchester City tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Manchester City games tend to go on sale three to four weeks ahead of the match. All kick-off times are liable to change due to Premier League rescheduling.

Do I need to become a member of Manchester City to get tickets?

No – Manchester City tickets will go on general sale but you stand a better chance if you become a Matchday Member.

Membership costs £35 a year and will grant you not only priority access for home games but a membership pack, discount in the club shop and even the opportunity to bring a friend free to a Manchester City Women's game.

How do I get Manchester City away tickets?

Away tickets for Manchester City are naturally harder to come by and are allocated based on a points based system. Season ticket holders are more likely to take the tickets first.

You can find out more information at ManCity.com.

Women’s Super League tickets: How I can buy Manchester City women’s WSL tickets?

Man City women's tickets are easier to get than the men's team and often go on general sale. They can be purchased from ManCity.com.

Prices

A general view inside the stadium before Manchester City's Premier League fixture against Leeds in 2021 (Image credit: Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

How much do Manchester City tickets cost?

Adult tickets at Man City range from £58 to £75 depending on seat, category and tier. Competition may vary too.

Hospitality

Manchester City offer a range of hospitality and VIP packages (Image credit: Manchester City)

Is hospitality available at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium?

Yes. Manchester City offer a range of hospitality packages and matchday experiences at ManCity.com.

Location

How do I get to the Etihad Stadium?

There are plenty of ways to get to the Etihad, including driving, buses and Metrolink.

There are shuttle buses that run from Manchester city centre to Ashton New Road next to the South Stand on matchday, while there is a dedicated tram stop, Etihad Campus, next to the stadium, located in City Square. Metrolink runs from the city centre, via Manchester Piccadilly station, to the Etihad Campus stop. It's only 10 minutes from the station to the stadium.

There are also a number of bike racks around the stadium, too.

Parking

Does the Etihad Stadium have parking?

Yes, though you must pre-book.

The car parking system uses Auto Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology and can be booked on ManCity.com from £8.

Hotels

Are there hotels close to the Etihad Stadium?

Yes, there are plenty of hotels situated around the Etihad Stadium.

Athlete's Way House has an 8.4 on Booking.com and is situated 0.4 miles away from the Etihad Stadium. There is free WiFi, private parking, a kitchen, a garden and a terrace.

Manchester City stadium FAQs

What was Manchester City's stadium called before the Etihad? The Etihad Stadium was originally called the City of Manchester Stadium and was renamed after the airline as part of a sponsorship deal. City's previous stadium was called Maine Road.

Do Manchester City own the Etihad Stadium? No. The Etihad Stadium is owned by Manchester City Council and is leased by the club.

What does Etihad mean in English? Etihad doesn't have a direct translation in English but it is a noun that means unison, union or alliance. This means that City play in a stadium meaning United…

What is the Etihad Campus? The Etihad Campus consists of the Manchester City ground, the Etihad Stadium, and the surrounding facilities used by City's women's team, first team and academy, including the Academy Stadium.

How far is it between the Etihad Stadium and Old Trafford? The distance between Etihad Campus and Old Trafford is 4 miles.

More ticket guides

FourFourTwo has a range of guides for any matchgoing fan to get the best football tickets.

