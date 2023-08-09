Liverpool tickets: How to get tickets for Anfield

How to get Liverpool tickets has been the question on the red side of the city ever since Jurgen Klopp rocked up and transformed this famous old giant of football into its modern form.

While most of the 11 players on the pitch have changed over the past decade or so, however, the 12th man in the stands is as ferocious as it always has been. Ranked at No.18 in FourFourTwo's Best Stadiums in the World list, Anfield is arguably the greatest atmosphere in football, the Kop in song is one of the wonders of the football world and this stunning stadium has delivered some of the most iconic nights in the history of the sport over nearly a century and a half. It's one of the hottest Premier League tickets and Europa League tickets around.

Anfield holds around 54,000 but is set to be expanded even further. It's one for any football fan's bucket list, too. Here's FourFourTwo's complete guide of how and where you can get tickets, to find yourself singing You'll Never Walk Alone with a scarf raised aloft in the Kop with the rest of the clan. It's simply one of the best football tickets in the world.

How to get Liverpool tickets for Anfield

How to get Liverpool tickets

Liverpool in action at Anfield (Image credit: PA)

Where can I buy Liverpool tickets?

All Liverpool tickets are available to buy through LiverpoolFC.com.

When do Liverpool tickets go on sale?

Liverpool have a Bulk Members Sale twice a season – followed by Additional Members Sales two weeks before a game.

"The majority of Premier League home match tickets are sold in two key periods each season," Liverpool say in their official guide. "During these two weeks, tickets are available exclusively for Official Members to buy online.

"The first Members' Ticket Sale week takes place in July and gives Members the chance to purchase tickets for games in the first half of the Premier League season, up until January. The second Members' Ticket Sale week takes place in November and gives Members the opportunity to buy tickets for games for the second half of the season, from January through to May."

Additional Members Sales on a match-by-match basis then take place before each home game. This is where members can snap up tickets ahead of games that still haven't been sold.

If you are a local member – that's anyone with an L postcode – tickets will be available online approximately four weeks before a match. Should tickets go on general sale, they will be available approximately one week before the game.

Liverpool can't put them up for sale any further away, due to Premier League kick-off times changing. Fixtures could also be moved after you've bought your tickets.

Be sure to check LiverpoolFC.com depending on the fixture in question.

Do I need to become a member of Liverpool to get tickets?

No – although does help.

"For the majority of games demand for tickets significantly exceeds supply, with most fixtures selling out well in advance of the actual day of the game," Liverpool claim on their site. Tickets will go on sale to members first, before going on general sale, meaning that you stand a better chance if you're a member of the club.

Note: it's one ticket per membership. Membership commences every June. You can register your interest here.

How do I get Liverpool away tickets?

Away tickets are sold on a points basis, with fans who go to more matches rewarded with more points. Liverpool have very little information about purchasing away tickets on their site but information for tickets can be found at LiverpoolFC.com.

Women’s Super League tickets: How I can buy Liverpool women’s WSL tickets?

Liverpool women's tickets are easier to get than men's tickets. You can buy them here.

Prices

Liverpool players at Anfield ahead of their Premier League game against Brentford in May 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

How much do Liverpool tickets cost?

Adult tickets at Liverpool range from £9 to £59 depending on seat, category and tier. Competition may vary too.

Liverpool have a full range of ticket prices available here.

Hospitality

Matchday hospitality at Liverpool's Anfield (Image credit: Liverpool)

Is hospitality available at Anfield for Liverpool games?

Yes. Liverpool offer hospitality tickets and lounges for Reds fans.

You can buy one-off packages through LiverpoolFC.com.

Location

How do I get to Anfield?

The easiest way to get to Anfield is by public transport. There are several buses that can get you to the ground from the city centre, for example: The Number 26 from Liverpool ONE Bus Station, the Number 17 from Queen Square Bus Station or the Number 917 from St Johns Lane, while the Number 68/168, which operates between Bootle and Aigburth, and both the Number 14 and Number 19 (from Queen Square) all stop a short walk away from the ground.

Anfield is two miles from Lime Street Railway Station, Liverpool's mainline station. Merseyrail stations Sandhills (SDL), Bank Hall and Kirkdale all run past Anfield: all are roughly a half-hour walk.

There is a Cycle Hub situated at the top of Stanley Park Car Park, too, a few minutes' walk from the Anfield Road end.

Parking

Only for disabled fans or those over 65. Matchgoers are better off not travelling to Anfield by car.

If you are travelling by car, it's possible to park at several of the 67 Merseyrail station car parks before getting the train to Anfield.

Hotels

Are there hotels close to Anfield?

Yes, there are plenty of hotels situated around Anfield.

Hotel Anfield has an 8.0 on Booking.com and is situated 400 metres away from the ground. There is free WiFi, private parking, family rooms, bar, breakfast and terraces.

Liverpool stadium FAQs

Why is Liverpool's stadium called Anfield? Anfield is named after the surrounding area. The word originated from a combination of Old and Middle English words, meaning "a field on a slope".

Was Anfield built for Everton? Yes. From 1884-1892, Everton played at Anfield and even won the ground's first title, in 1891.

Why do England never play at Anfield? Anfield doesn't meet the conditions needed to host England games, Champions League or Europa League finals. UEFA demand that host grounds have a 105m x 68m pitch.

What is the Kop? In football stadia, a kop is defined as being a single-tiered stand – with Liverpool's Anfield Kop being the most famous example. The steep nature resembles the Spion Kop, a hill near Ladysmith, South Africa, which was the scene of the Battle of Spion Kop during the Second Boer War in 1900.

Was You'll Never Walk Alone written for Liverpool? No. Merseyside pop group Gerry and the Pacemakers released the hit in the 1960s, which was performed at Anfield one Saturday. When fans asked for it to be played regularly, Liverpool obliged.

Is Anfield being rebuilt? Liverpool's stadium is currently undergoing renovations as they look to increase the ground's capacity from 54,000 to 61,000.

