PSG tickets: How to get Paris Saint-Germain tickets for the Parc des Princes

How to get tickets for PSG at the Parc des Princes is a question that Paris Saint-Germain fans have been asking for generations – but more recently, the club has become a destination for fans from all over the globe.

Since their Qatari takeover, Les Parisiens have become one of the more fashionable European outfits, signing superstars by the bucketload and sweeping titles in France. The likes of David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and of course, Neymar and Lionel Messi have all played here: Kylian Mbappe calls the Parc des Princes home, too – and it's still one of the best football tickets around and one of the hottest European tickets of any given season.

With Paris a tourist destination worth visiting anyway, there's no excuse for football fans not checking in for a game if they're in the city. Here's FourFourTwo's complete guide to how and where you can get to one of the hottest Champions League tickets.

How to get PSG tickets for the Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain's supporters wave flares and flags during the French Ligue 1 match against Marseille (Image credit: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

Where can I buy PSG tickets?

All Paris Saint-Germain tickets go on sale from PSG.fr.

When do PSG tickets go on sale?

Paris Saint-Germain tickets can go on sale eight weeks before a fixture.

These tickets can often go on sale in bundles first with other matches before they're offered up as individual tickets. It can range as to when tickets are put on sale by the club so be sure to check the website for whichever game you wish to attend and subscribe to notifications for when matches are on sale.

Do I need to become a member of PSG to get tickets?

No. You don't need to be a paid-up member of Paris Saint-Germain but you must have a free account on the website.

PSG offer memberships, however, on their site. A Rouge et Bleu membership costs €24.90 and offers you priority for tickets, a 10 per cent discount for stadium tours and other benefits.

You can find out all about the membership package on PSG's website.

Prices

General view outside the Parc des Princes before Paris Saint-Germain vs Maccabi Haifa FC in 2022 (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

How much do PSG tickets cost?

Tickets at Paris Saint-Germain can range from anywhere between €30 to €150. European fixtures and big games can cost more than standard Ligue 1 games.

PSG have a full list of ticket prices for each game when you buy tickets.

Hospitality

Paris Saint-Germain offer a range of hospitality packages at the Parc des Princes (Image credit: PSG)

Is hospitality available at PSG's Parc des Princes?

Yes. Paris Saint-Germain offer what they describe as "a personalised reception, refined decor and top-quality refreshments, coupled with high-octane action on the pitch."

You can find out more on PSG's website.

Location

How do I get to the Parc des Princes?

Located in the south-west of Paris inside the 16th arrondissement, Parc des Princes is highly accessible by public transport.

If you're taking the Metro, you can take one of two lines. By Line 9, you'll need to get off at the Porte de Saint-Cloud stop; by Line 10, it's the Porte d'Auteuil stop that you'll need.

By bus, you'll need any of the 22, 62 or 72 lines if you get off at Porte de Saint-Cloud. If you're getting off at Porte d'Auteuil, it's lines 32 and 52.

The Parc des Princes is also accessible by car, from the south ring road. Exit at D910 / Boulogne.

Parking

Does the Parc des Princes have parking?

No, there is no official parking.

There is on-street parking around the stadium which ranges from €4 to €8 but it may be difficult to find a space on matchdays and to arrive on time with heavy traffic. Your best bet is to park further out and either walk in or take public transport.

Are there hotels close to the Parc des Princes?

Yes, there are plenty of hotels situated around the Parc des Princes.

Hotel Botaniste has an 8.5 on Booking.com and is situated 0.6 miles away from the Bernabeu. The hotel offers private parking, free WiFi, a 24-hour front desk, a terrace, bar and garden.

Eurostar

Does the Eurostar go from London to Paris?

Yes. Eurostar trains run from London St. Pancras to the Gare du Nord, Paris and can cost anywhere from £70 to £150 depending on when you're going and how far you book advance.

You can book at Eurostar.com.

Flights

How can I book flights to Paris?

Expedia is the best place to book flights to Paris. If you're looking to leave from London, flights tend to go from Gatwick.

Expedia, EasyJet and British Airways to find the best deals.

When are flights cheapest to Paris?

Usually, November to December.

On Expedia, returns from London Gatwick to Paris range from around £80-120 during September and October – but this can drop to £60-90 by November. Handy for football fans who want to travel for the Champions League in the autumn.

Be sure to book far enough in advance and scour Expedia, EasyJet and British Airways to find the best deals.

PSG stadium FAQs

Do the French national team play at Parc des Princes? No. The French national side have played their home fixtures at the Stade de France since it opened in 1998. They played at Parc des Princes prior to that.

Are PSG going to move stadium? Despite the Parc des Princes being an old stadium, there are no plans for Paris Saint-Germain to leave the ground at current.

