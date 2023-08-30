Bayern Munich tickets: How to get Bayern tickets for the Allianz Arena

How to get Bayern Munich tickets is on the lips of any match-goer looking to see the serial German champions in the flesh – at one of the sport's most iconic and distinctive venues.

The Allianz Arena has been home to Bayern Munich since 2005, when Die Roten relocated from the old Olympic Stadium. Holding 75,024 and boasting a fervent ambience from the inside, the Allianz is in fact more famous for that exterior: the ground lights up in bright hues, usually of whoever is playing inside but sometimes with the Pride flag, messages or other patterns displayed over the Bavarian diamond-patterned structure.

Ranked at No.21 in FourFourTwo's Best Stadiums in the World list, it's a sight for your bucket list – and it just so helps that as tenants, Bayern usually put on quite the show there as Germany's primary exponents of liquid football. Whether you're looking to go for a game, a tour or just to get a photo from the outside, here's FFT's complete guide of how and where you can get tickets and visit FC Hollywood's suitably glitzy cathedral. It's simply one of the best football tickets in the world.

How to get Bayern Munich tickets for the Allianz Arena

How to get Bayern Munich tickets

The Allianz all decked out in flags ahead of a friendly against Manchester United in 2018 (Image credit: Adam Pretty/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Where can I buy Bayern Munich tickets?

All Bayern Munich tickets are available to buy through fcbayern.com.

The Bayern ticket exchange can be used for picking up spares.

When do Bayern Munich tickets go on sale?

Bayern tickets can go on sale eight weeks before a fixture.

It can range as to when tickets are put on sale by the club so be sure to check the website for whichever game you wish to attend and subscribe to notifications for when matches are on sale.

Do I need to become a member of Bayern Munich to get tickets?

Yes. Some games will filter down to the free website membership – but in order to be in the raffle for the majority of games, you will have to join the 300,000-strong membership at Bayern.

A regular membership for adults between 26 and 64 years of age costs €60. Senior citizens over 65 and children under 17 can get a membership for €30, while young adults between 18 and 25 pay €40 for a membership. Disability badge holders also pay €30. All new members pay a one-off joining fee of €3.

You can find out all about Bayern's membership packages on their website.

Prices

Fns display a tifo showing a picture of legendary striker Gerd Muller at the Allianz Arena (Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

How much do Bayern Munich tickets cost?

Tickets at Bayern Munich can range from anywhere between €15 to €80.

Bayern have a full list of ticket prices for each game on their website.

Hospitality

Bayern Munich offer hospitality, executive and VIP packages at the Allianz Arena (Image credit: Bayern Munich)

Is hospitality available at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena?

Yes. Bayern Munich offer what they describe as "catering of the highest standard" for all manner of matchday packages, with parking included.

You can find out more at Bayern's website.

Location

How do I get to the Allianz Arena?

Located on the northern edge of Munich's Schwabing-Freimann borough on the Frottmaning Heath, the Allianz Arena is easy to get to via a range of transport.

The best way to get to the ground is by train. If you take the S-Bahn from Munich Main Station or Munich East Station to Marienplatz, you can then take the U6 underground line towards Garching-Hochbruck to Frottmaning. It takes around 16 minutes to get from Marienplatz to Frottmaning.

If you are travelling by car, you will either need the A9 motorway – take the 73 exit to Munchen-Frottmaning-Sud – or the A99 motorway – take the 12b exit to Munchen-Frottmaning-Nord.

There are bicycle parking spaces in the north (Busparkplatz North) right next to the entrances, too.

Parking

Does the Allianz Arena have parking?

Yes, there is parking. You can book parking here, which costs €15 on a matchday.

Hotels

Are there hotels close to the Allianz Arena?

Yes, there are plenty of hotels situated around the Allianz Arena.

Soulmade has a 9.1 on Booking.com and is situated 2.2 miles away from the Allianz Arena. These are apartments that come with a kitchen, garden, BBQ facilities (yep), 24-hour front desk and key card access.

Flights

How can I book flights to Munich?

Expedia is the best place to book flights to Munich. If you're looking to leave from London, flights tend to go from Heathrow.

Check out Expedia, EasyJet and British Airways to find the best deals.

When are flights cheapest to Munich?

Usually, October to November.

On Expedia, returns from London Heathrow to Munich range from around £130-190 during September – but this can drop by half, come mid-October. Handy for football fans who want to travel for the Champions League in the autumn.

Be sure to book far enough in advance and scour Expedia, EasyJet and British Airways to find the best deals.

Bayern Munich stadium FAQs

Do Bayern Munich share the Allianz Arena? Not anymore. Bayern shared the Allianz with neighbours 1860 Munich between 2005 and 2017 but are now the sole tenants of the ground.

What stadium do the German national team play at? Germany play their home matches across the country, having played in 43 different cities in their time. Berlin has held 46 matches, Stuttgart 32 and Hanover 28, with Dortmund and Munich having hosted Die Mannschaft, too.

Is the Allianz Arena always lit up? Usually, the Allianz Arena is illuminated for a few hours from sunset on non-matchdays.

How does the Allianz Arena light up? There are over 300,000 LED lights over 26,000 square metres around the exterior of the Allianz Arena. The stadium has an inflatable outer membrane which reflects the light from within.

Is beer served at the Allianz Arena? Of course – this is Germany. There are 28 food kiosks inside the Allianz across two levels, with beer served around the ground.

More ticket guides

FourFourTwo has a range of guides for any matchgoing fan to get the best football tickets.

If it's the best Premier League tickets that you're looking for, we have guides on how to get Arsenal tickets, Aston Villa tickets, Chelsea tickets, Liverpool tickets, Manchester City tickets, Manchester United tickets, Newcastle United tickets, Tottenham Hotspur tickets and West Ham United tickets.

Looking for European football tickets, whether that's Champions League tickets or Europa League tickets? We have guides on how to get Barcelona tickets, Real Madrid tickets, Borussia Dortmund tickets, Bayern Munich tickets, AC Milan tickets, Inter Milan tickets and PSG tickets.