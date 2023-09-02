Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream and match preview, Sunday 3 September, 4.30pm BST

Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream and match preview

Looking for a Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream? We've got you covered. Arsenal vs Manchester United is being shown by Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Arsenal and Manchester United will renew hostilities in a crunch Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

The final top-flight fixture before the September international break is a fascinating one, as two title hopefuls go head-to-head in north London. Both teams have had decent starts to the season if you go by the table, but dig a little deeper and there are a few murmurings of discontent around Arsenal and United.

For the former, there is bemusement at the absence of Gabriel Magalhaes up to now after his consistent performances last term. There are question marks over Thomas Partey at right-back, and Kai Havertz is already attracting criticism from supporters.

As for United, they are yet to play well over 90 minutes this season. Erik ten Hag's team were extremely fortunate to beat Wolves in gameweek one. They then lost 2-0 to Tottenham and went 2-0 down to Nottingham Forest last weekend, only to fight back to win 3-2.

Questions will be asked of the loser of this game, then, so the stakes are pretty high for an early-season encounter.

Looking for an Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream? We've got you covered. Arsenal vs Manchester United is being shown by

Team news

Manchester United will have to make do without Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw, so Victor Lindelof and Diogo Dalot will deputise in the defence. In the ongoing absence of Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen should start alongside Casemiro in the engine room.

United are also without Tyrell Malacia, Rasmus Hojlund, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo.

Arsenal will be unable to call upon the services of Jurrien Timber and Mohamed Elneny, but Mikel Arteta will hope to have Eddie Nketiah available. The Arsenal boss has a decision to make over Havertz, who has looked lacklustre so far this season.

Form

Arsenal: WWD

Manchester United: WLW

Referee

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for Arsenal vs Manchester United. His assistants will be Gary Beswick and Lee Betts, with Darren Bond the fourth official. Jarred Gillett is the VAR, with Simon Bennett the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Arsenal vs Manchester United will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, which has a capacity of 60,704.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester United vs Arsenal kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 3 September in the UK. The game is not being shown live in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.