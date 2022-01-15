Aston Villa v Manchester United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Aston Villa v Manchester United live stream, Saturday 15 January, 5.30pm GMT

Manchester United face Aston Villa for the second time in a week on Saturday when the Red Devils travel to Villa Park in search of a win that would send them into the top six.

The two sides faced off in the FA Cup third round on Monday evening at Old Trafford, when a Scott McTominay goal was enough to give United a 1-0 victory.

But Steven Gerrard’s side were unfortunate to lose, and their performance will give them belief that they can get a result this time around in front of a home crowd.

The Birmingham club have been busy in the January transfer window, adding Lucas Digne in a £25m deal from Everton on Thursday, following the showcase capture of forward Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona, and both could make their debuts here.

United lost their last league outing 1-0 to Wolves to end a six-match unbeaten run, and they head into the weekend in seventh place, two points behind Spurs in sixth and six adrift of the top four.

Gerrard’s side have lost four of their last five games in all competitions and sit 14th in the standings, but only three points outside the top half.

Their record in this fixture makes for worrying reading though, as the Villans are winless in their last 22 home league games against United, and haven’t beaten them at Villa Park since August 1995.

That is the longest winless home run for one team against another in English Football League history, and a record Gerrard’s players will be eager to end.

However, Villa came out on top in this fixture in September, winning 1-0 at Old Trafford thanks to a late Kortney Hause goal, as Bruno Fernandes missed a stoppage-time penalty.

Gerrard’s team are now bidding to win consecutive league games against United for the first time since 1976, and victory here would mark their first league double against the Manchester club since 1954/55.

Coutinho and Digne could well feature, but Leon Bailey and Marvelous Nakamba are injured and John McGinn is a big miss through suspension.

Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet are away at the Africa Cup of Nations, as is United defender Eric Bailly.

For the visitors, Paul Pogba misses out through injury and McTominay and Luke Shaw are suspended.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 15 January, and the game is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com