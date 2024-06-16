Austria vs France live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Can France's Antoine Griezmann add a Euros medal to the World Cup he won in 2018?

Looking for an Austria vs France live stream? We've got you covered. Austria vs France is free on ITV1/ITVX in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Austria vs France live stream Date: Monday, June 17



Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT



FREE STREAM: ITVX

Unsurprisingly, France are one of the favourites to win Euro 2024, but they've hardly set the world alight since winning their qualifying group unbeaten. Les Bleus beat Chile and Luxembourg, but lost to Germany and could only draw with Canada.

Ralf Rangnick is now in charge of Austria and the former Man Utd boss has transformed them into a much more energetic side. They arrive in Germany unbeaten in seven, including an impressive 6-1 win over Türkiye at the end of March.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch Euro 2024 wherever you are.

Austria vs France kick-off and TV channel

Austria vs France kick-off is at 8pm BST on Monday 17 June in the UK. The game is free to watch on ITV1/ITVX.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on FOX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.

How to watch Austria vs France for FREE in the UK

Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere

Austria vs France is free on ITV for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're overseas for business or vacation and want to tune into your usual ITVX service, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

Referee

Jesús Gil Manzano of Spain will be the referee for Austria vs France. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Austria vs France will be played at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch most Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels. Do bear in mind, however, that five group games are also exclusive to ViX and FuboTV.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.