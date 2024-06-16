Austria vs France live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

The much-fancied French will be looking for all three points

Antoine Griezmann reacts to a moment during France's match against Luxembourg in June 2024.
Can France's Antoine Griezmann add a Euros medal to the World Cup he won in 2018? (Image credit: Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)
Looking for an Austria vs France live stream? We've got you covered. Austria vs France is free on ITV1/ITVX in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Austria vs France live stream

Date: Monday, June 17

Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

FREE STREAM: ITVX

watch an Austria vs France live stream for free on the ITVX streaming service

You can watch an Austria vs France live stream for free on the ITVX streaming service (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on ITV 1 at 8pm BST on Monday 17 June, with coverage starting at 7.15pm.

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

