Belgium vs Slovakia live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free
Kevin De Bruyne and co kick off their bid for Euro 2024 glory
Looking for a Belgium vs Slovakia live stream? We've got you covered. Belgium vs Slovakia is free on ITV1/ITVX in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.
Date: Monday, June 17
Kick-off: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT
FREE STREAM: ITVX
Belgium's golden generation never quite delivered at a major tournament, but this refreshed team could be dark horses at Euro 2024. It is not just a collection of new faces, though: Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are as vital as ever.
Slovakia are huge underdogs in this game, but they will hope that their experience and solidity helps them avoid defeat here. The key question is whether they will score enough goals this summer.
Kick-off is at 5pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch Euro 2024 wherever you are.
Belgium vs Slovakia kick-off and TV channel
Belgium vs Slovakia kick-off is at 5pm BST on Monday, June 17 in the UK. The game is free to watch on ITV1/ITVX.
In the US, kick-off time is 12pm ET / 9am PT. The match will be shown on FS1 in the US. See below for international broadcast options.
You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.
How to watch Belgium vs Slovakia for FREE in the UK
You can watch a Belgium vs Slovakia live stream for free on the ITVX streaming service (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on ITV1 at 5pm BST on Monday 17 June. Coverage starts at 4.15pm.
Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN
Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere
Belgium vs Slovakia is free on ITV1 for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're travelling abroad and want to tune into ITV as you would back home, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.
Referee
Umut Meler of Türkiye will be the referee for Belgium vs Slovakia. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.
Stadium
Belgium vs Slovakia will be played at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.
International Euro 2024 TV rights
What channel is Euro 2024 on?
UK
All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.
USA
In the USA, you can watch most Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels. Do bear in mind, however, that five group games are also exclusive to ViX and FuboTV.
If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.
- Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)
- FuboTV (7-day free trial)
Canada
Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.
- TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)
Australia
Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.
- Optus Sport ($24.99/$199.99)
New Zealand
In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.
