Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream, Wednesday 31 August, 7.30pm

Bournemouth will be looking to bounce back from their record-equalling defeat by Liverpool on Saturday when they take on Wolves in the midweek round of Premier League fixtures.

That 9-0 shellacking by Jurgen Klopp’s side at the weekend proved to be Scott Parker’s last match in charge. Bournemouth (opens in new tab) dismissed the ex-England international on Tuesday, handing the managerial reins to Gary O’Neil on an interim basis.

Parker appears to have been dismissed in large part due to his implicit criticisms of the club’s recruitment policy, which continued after the defeat at Anfield. Sean Dyche is the early favourite to succeed him permanently, but in the meantime Bournemouth will be looking to end a run of three consecutive losses.

Wolves (opens in new tab) looked set to register their first victory of the season on Sunday, but Allan Saint-Maximin’s stunning volley in the 90th minute earned Newcastle (opens in new tab) a point at Molineux. It was a frustrating end to the game for Bruno Lage’s side, but a 1-1 draw was a fair result on the balance of play.

Just as it was last term, Wolves’ main issue so far in 2022/23 is a lack of efficiency in attack. Only West Ham (opens in new tab) have found the back of the net less often than Lage’s men, who are averaging 0.5 goals per game so far.

Bournemouth will welcome back Dominic Solanke to the starting XI after his recent absence through injury. That is a major boost for the Cherries, who have missed their top scorer from last season in their three recent defeats. However, O’Neil will be without David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Fredericks, Junior Stanislas and Ben Pearson, while Lloyd Kelly is a doubt.

Wolves will be unable to call upon the services of Chiquinho, while Willy Boly is unlikely to feature as he seeks to secure a move to Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab).

Kick-off is at 7.30pm BST on Wednesday 31 August and is being shown on BT Sport 5 (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

Save over a third on a FFT magazine subscription today (opens in new tab).

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(opens in new tab) NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

Based in Canada? The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com