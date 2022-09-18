Brentford v Arsenal live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Brentford v Arsenal live stream, Sunday 18 September, 12pm BST, Sky Sports

Looking for a Brentford v Arsenal live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Brentford (opens in new tab) and Arsenal (opens in new tab) return to Premier League action as they face off at the Gtech Community Stadium in Sunday's early kick-off.

The Bees secured their second win of 2022/23 with a comfortable 5-2 home victory over Leeds (opens in new tab) last time out and – with none of the three teams above them (Manchester United (opens in new tab), Chelsea (opens in new tab) and Liverpool (opens in new tab)) playing this weekend – another three points here will take them fifth.

This fixture holds fond memories for Brentford fans, who saw their side announce their Premier League arrival in style by beating Arsenal 2-0 on the opening night of last season.

Arsenal are in markedly better shape then they were on their last visit to this ground, though: the Gunners topped the table coming into the latest round of fixtures, having picked up 15 points from a possible 18 so far.

Mikel Arteta's side suffered their first defeat of the campaign last time out – losing 3-1 away to Man United – and will be eager to get back on track as they make the short journey from North to West London.

Team news

Brentford boss Thomas Frank looks set to remain without injured duo Christian Norgaard and Ethan Pinnock for this game, but Sergi Canos could feature for the first time this season.

As for Arsenal, Thomas Partey has returned to training so should at least make the bench; Oleksandr Zinchenko has joined Reiss Nelson and Mohamed Elneny in the treatment room, though, with Emile Smith Rowe and Cedric Soares both doubts after missing the Gunners' Europa League win at Zurich 10 days ago.

Kick-off is at 12pm BST on Sunday 18 September and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

Based in Canada? The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

