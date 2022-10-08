Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and match preview, Saturday 8 October, 5.30pm BST

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and match preview

Antonio Conte’s side suffered their first setback of the Premier League season last weekend, going down 3-1 to Arsenal (opens in new tab) in the north London derby. Tottenham (opens in new tab) turned in a flat performance at the Emirates Stadium, and their failure to beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League a few days later was another source of disappointment.

Spurs will therefore be desperate to get back on track this weekend. They are currently four points adrift of top spot and will not want to fall any further behind, particularly as Arsenal and Manchester City (opens in new tab) above them are both in fantastic form. Yet Tottenham’s all-round displays this season have not been particularly impressive, so there is clearly plenty of work to do for Conte and his coaching staff.

Brighton (opens in new tab) made a positive start to the Robert De Zerbi era, holding Liverpool (opens in new tab) to a 3-3 draw last weekend. It could have been even better for the Seagulls, who stormed into a 2-0 lead in the first half, but De Zerbi will have been pleased with the result. Brighton have also lost just one game this term and could climb above Tottenham and into third place with a win in this match.

Brighton will be unable to call upon the services of Jakub Moder, while Enock Mwepu is still working his way back from illness.

Tottenham Hotspur will have to make do without Dejan Kulusevski, Japhet Tanganga and Lucas Moura through injury, while Emerson Royal will serve a ban after his red card last weekend.

Form

Brighton: DWLWW

Tottenham: LWWDW

Referee

Tony Harrington will be the referee for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur.

Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Amex Stadium.

Other games

This is the final match of Saturday and the only one in its timeslot.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 8 October and it is being on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab) in the UK in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.