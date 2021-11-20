Burnley v Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Burnley v Crystal Palace live stream, Saturday 20 November, 3pm GMT

Burnley and Crystal Palace will be hoping to extend their respective unbeaten runs when they go head-to-head on Saturday afternoon.

Sean Dyche’s side failed to win any of their first nine matches this season, before bringing that barren stretch to an end with a 3-1 victory over Brentford at the start of November. They followed that up with a creditable 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and Dyche was full of praise for the character and grit his players showed after being outplayed by the European champions in the first half.

Despite the recent upturn, Burnley are still in the relegation zone going into the weekend. This manager and group of players have been in a similar position several times before, and no one will be panicking at this stage. It is clear, though, that Burnley must improve on a home record which has seen them win only two league games on their own patch in 2021.

Crystal Palace climbed into the top half of the table following a 2-0 victory over Wolves before the international break. Patrick Vieira’s side were dominant against the visitors to Selhurst Park, and the Frenchman deserves huge credit for immediately putting his own stamp on the team.

Palace have been particularly impressive defensively so far. Although they have conceded 14 goals in 11 games, the Eagles have the second-best xGA (expected goals against) rate in the division, behind only Manchester City.

Vieira will have to make without Nathan Ferguson once more, but Ebere Eze could be fit enough to be included in the matchday squad. Joachim Andersen left the Denmark squad with a minor injury but is expected to start at centre-back, while James McArthur is missing with a hamstring problem.

Burnley will be unable to call upon Dale Stephens and Ashley Barnes requires a late fitness test, but Aaron Lennon is available again.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 20 November. See below for international broadcast options.

