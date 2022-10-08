Chelsea vs Wolves live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Chelsea vs Wolves live stream and match preview, Saturday 8 October, 3pm BST

Looking for a Chelsea vs Wolves live stream? We've got you covered.

Graham Potter’s side will be looking to round off what has been an excellent week since the return of club football. A late Conor Gallagher strike earned the Blues all three points against Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) last weekend, before Chelsea (opens in new tab) climbed into the top two of their Champions League group with a convincing 3-0 triumph over AC Milan (opens in new tab) in midweek.

That match featured a fine performance from Chelsea, who played some fantastic attacking football and also looked solid at the back. Potter is beginning to get his ideas across at Stamford Bridge, and that bodes well ahead of a crucial period before the World Cup.

Wolves (opens in new tab) parted company with Bruno Lage last weekend after a poor start to the campaign. With just one win from their first eight matches, Wolves head into Saturday’s contest in the relegation zone, while no teams in the division has scored as few goals so far. Coaches Steve Davis and James Collins will be in caretaker charge in west London, with Julen Lopetegui likely to be appointed as Lage’s permanent successor next week.

Chelsea will be unable to call upon the services of N’Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana and Carney Chukwuemeka for Saturday’s contest. Edouard Mendy could replace Kepa Arrizabalaga after returning from injury, while Jorginho and Kai Havertz are hoping to be included in the XI after beginning the Milan match on the bench.

Wolves will have to make do without Pedro Neto, Sasa Kalajdzic, Raul Jimenez, Hwang Hee-chan and Chiquinho through injury, while Nathan Collins and Ruben Neves are both suspended.

Form

Chelsea: WWLWL

Wolves: LLWDD

Referee

Simon Hooper will be the referee for Chelsea vs Wolves.

Stadium

Chelsea vs Wolves will be played at Stamford Bridge.

Other games

Bournemouth vs Leicester City, Manchester City vs Southampton and Newcastle United vs Brentford will take place simultaneously.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 8 October. See below for international broadcast options.

