Euro 2020 – Nathan Ake: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Ake will be hoping for a triumphant summer with the Netherlands at the European Championship.

The goalkeeper has won 22 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2017.

The Netherlands claimed maximum points in the group phase of Euro 2020, beating Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia.

Ake and his team-mates are safely through to the round of 16, where they will face one of the third-place finishers.

Which club does Nathan Ake play for?

Ake plays his club football for Manchester City, having joined the club in 2020.

The defender made 13 appearances in his debut season at the club. He won the Premier League title and the League Cup with Pep Guardiola's side.

Ake joined City from Bournemouth, for whom he played 121 times. He was previously on the books of Chelsea, and had loan spells with Reading and Watford.

Born in The Hague, Ake has never played for a Dutch club at senior level.

How old is Nathan Ake?

Ake was born on 18 February 1995. He is 26 years old.

What is Nathan Ake's squad number?

Ake will wear the No.4 shirt for the Netherlands at Euro 2020. At club level for Manchester City, he wears the No.6.

What is Nathan Ake's net worth?

Ake has an estimated net worth of £9.5m, according to wtfoot.com.

What is Nathan Ake's contract length?

Ake's contract at Manchester City runs until the summer of 2025. He penned a five-year deal upon moving to the Etihad Stadium in 2020.

What is Nathan Ake's salary?

