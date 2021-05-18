What are Euro 2020 stickers?

As the tournament draws ever closer, Euro 2020 stickers are becoming even more in-demand.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to change those plans.

The competition will now take place this summer, with the action set to get under way on June 11.

Football fans across the continent are whetting their appetite for the tournament by purchasing Euro 2020 stickers.

The Italy-based Panini group has produced sticker albums for international tournaments since the 1970 World Cup.

Euro 2020 Panini sticker books are available for purchase now, with a starter pack (containing an album and 26 Euro 2020 stickers) costing £3.99 in the UK.

There are two versions of the album. One contains 678 slots and the other has 568. All 24 competing nations are represented, with famous players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski among the most sought-after stickers.

A single packet of stickers will set you back around 90p in England. A tin filled with 10 packets of stickers is priced at £8.99. Euro 2020 stickers can be bought from most newsagents and are also available for purchase through Panini’s online store.

Since it is expensive to fill a sticker book through sticker purchases alone, collectors often arrange swaps online or in person.

Sticker-swap services can be found online or through social media, while you can also compare your collection to those of your friends.

The phrase ‘Got, Got, Need’ has long been associated with football stickers, and will no doubt be heard up and down the country as Euro 2020 gets closer.

The opening game, a Group A clash between Turkey and Italy, will take place in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico on June 11.

England and World Cup holders France are amongst the favourites to win the tournament, while Belgium, Germany and Spain are also expected to be in contention.