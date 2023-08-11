Everton vs Fulham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Everton vs Fulham live stream and match preview, Saturday 12 August, 3pm BST

Everton vs Fulham live stream and match preview

Looking for an Everton vs Fulham live stream? We've got you covered. Everton vs Fulham is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Everton are preparing to begin their 2023/24 Premier League campaign with the visit of Fulham on Saturday, and both sides will fancy their chances of taking all three points.

Sean Dyche has added Arnaut Danjuma and Ashley Young to his squad so far, while there haven't been any major outgoings so far. Stability is needed, but so are goals, too. They managed 34 in the league last season, worse than only Wolves.

Fulham are looking strong themselves, though, adding Calvin Bassey and Raul Jimenez to an already strong squad that performed admirably last season. More of the same will see them comfortably survive, but that relies on the likes of Andreas Pereira and Joao Palhinha staying fit all term.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Everton will be without Dele, Dwight McNeill and Seamus Coleman for the visit of Fulham. Aranaut Danjuma and James Tarkowski could both be fully fit for the game, though, after both have had to deal with knocks in recent weeks.

Fulham, meanwhile, are missing Joao Palhinha, who has a shoulder injury he is currently recovering from, and Tom Cairney. The latter is unlikely to make the bench. Aleksandar Mitrovic also has to find a way back into the team, after attempting to force through a move to Saudi Arabia that eventually collapsed.

Form

Everton will be hoping for a less-dramatic campaign than their last two, which have both gone down to the wire in regards their Premier League status. Sean Dyche will hope for some strong early results to stabilise their standing.

A top-half finish for Fulham last season was a remarkable achievement in just their first campaign back in the Premier League, but Marco Silva certainly won't want his players getting carried away.

Referee

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for Everton vs Fulham. His assistants will be Constantine Hatzidakis and James Mainwaring, with Anthony Taylor the fourth official. Thomas Bramall is the VAR, with Gary Beswick the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Everton vs Fulham will be played at the 39-572-capacity Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Kick-off and channel

Everton vs Fulham kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 12 August in the UK. The game is not being shown live in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.