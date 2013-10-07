Facts: Ruthless West Ham, long-range Newcastle, busy Sturridge, set-piece Stoke

Tottenham 0-3 West Ham

West Ham attempted fewer passes than any other team this weekend.

Spurs took 14 long throws, the most by any team over the weekend.

West Brom 1-1 Arsenal

Mikel Arteta had a 97% success rate with his 73 passes.

West Brom had the weekend's highest pass completion rate in their own half (96.5%).

Norwich 1-3 Chelsea

Norwich registered just 3 shots on target in the game; they've yet to manage more than 4 in a league game this season.

Anthony Pilkington's goal was the first time Chelsea had conceded in the second half of a league game this season; they were the last side to lose that clean-sheet distinction.

Southampton 2-0 Swansea

Nathan Dyer created 7 goalscoring chances, the joint-most by a player in a PL game this season.

Alex Pozuelo completed the most passes whilst maintaining a 100% success rate this weekend (16).

Sunderland 1-2 Man United

Sunderland had only 1 shot after half-time – a blocked effort in injury time.

Michael Carrick had 123 touches in this game, the joint most in a game this season (with Tottenham's Kyle Walker v Norwich).

Tom Cleverley attempted a round-high 8 tackles, winning all of them; only two players have won more in a match this season.

Cardiff 1-2 Newcastle

Newcastle attempted a round-high 9 shots (plus 1 blocked) from outside the box.

David Marshall made a round-high 8 saves, but only saved 3 of the 5 on-target shots which came from outside the box.

Fulham 1-0 Stoke

Fulham were caught offside 6 times in this match; only Chelsea (v Spurs) have been caught out more often in a game this season.

Stoke created a round-high 5 goalscoring chances from set-pieces.

Hull 0-0 Aston Villa

Ahmed Elmohamady attempted 17 crosses from open play in this match, the second most in one league game by one player since the start of 2012/13.

Villa were the only side to attempt more than 50% of their total passes in their own half this weekend.

Liverpool 3-1 Crystal Palace

Daniel Sturridge attempted 5 shots (4 on target), a number unbeaten in the PL this weekend; Marko Arnautovic also had 5 shots, but only 1 on target.

Palace won 88% of the headers they contested in their own box this weekend, the best figure in the league.

Man City 3-1 Everton

There 9 nine yellow cards shown, the joint-most in a PL game this term (with Arsenal v Aston Villa).

Everton won a round-high 15 fouls in this game.

