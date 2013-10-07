Facts: Ruthless West Ham, long-range Newcastle, busy Sturridge, set-piece Stoke
Tottenham 0-3 West Ham
- West Ham attempted fewer passes than any other team this weekend.
- Spurs took 14 long throws, the most by any team over the weekend.
West Brom 1-1 Arsenal
- Mikel Arteta had a 97% success rate with his 73 passes.
- West Brom had the weekend's highest pass completion rate in their own half (96.5%).
Norwich 1-3 Chelsea
- Norwich registered just 3 shots on target in the game; they've yet to manage more than 4 in a league game this season.
- Anthony Pilkington's goal was the first time Chelsea had conceded in the second half of a league game this season; they were the last side to lose that clean-sheet distinction.
Southampton 2-0 Swansea
- Nathan Dyer created 7 goalscoring chances, the joint-most by a player in a PL game this season.
- Alex Pozuelo completed the most passes whilst maintaining a 100% success rate this weekend (16).
Sunderland 1-2 Man United
- Sunderland had only 1 shot after half-time – a blocked effort in injury time.
- Michael Carrick had 123 touches in this game, the joint most in a game this season (with Tottenham's Kyle Walker v Norwich).
- Tom Cleverley attempted a round-high 8 tackles, winning all of them; only two players have won more in a match this season.
Cardiff 1-2 Newcastle
- Newcastle attempted a round-high 9 shots (plus 1 blocked) from outside the box.
- David Marshall made a round-high 8 saves, but only saved 3 of the 5 on-target shots which came from outside the box.
Fulham 1-0 Stoke
- Fulham were caught offside 6 times in this match; only Chelsea (v Spurs) have been caught out more often in a game this season.
- Stoke created a round-high 5 goalscoring chances from set-pieces.
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
- Ahmed Elmohamady attempted 17 crosses from open play in this match, the second most in one league game by one player since the start of 2012/13.
- Villa were the only side to attempt more than 50% of their total passes in their own half this weekend.
Liverpool 3-1 Crystal Palace
- Daniel Sturridge attempted 5 shots (4 on target), a number unbeaten in the PL this weekend; Marko Arnautovic also had 5 shots, but only 1 on target.
- Palace won 88% of the headers they contested in their own box this weekend, the best figure in the league.
Man City 3-1 Everton
- There 9 nine yellow cards shown, the joint-most in a PL game this term (with Arsenal v Aston Villa).
- Everton won a round-high 15 fouls in this game.
