Facts: The tough tacklers who avoid the ref's attention

On a day devoid of surprises, Manchester City won the league with a 2-0 home stroll past West Ham, rendering Liverpool's come-from-behind 2-1 win over Newcastle as academic as Chelsea's come-from-behind 2-1 win at already-relegated Cardiff, Arsenal's steady 2-0 win at newly-relegated Norwich and Everton's steady 2-0 win at nearly-relegated Hull.

Tottenham's 3-0 home win over Aston Villa meant that Manchester United couldn't claim that last Europa League spot - but the outgoing champions wouldn't have done anyway, as they limped to a 1-1 draw at Southampton. Stoke confirmed ninth place with a 2-1 win at West Brom and their old boss Tony Pulis's Crystal Palace shared four goals with Fulham, while Swansea's win at Sunderland meant that not one game was won by a lower-placed team.

Man City 2-0 West Ham

The Hammers didn’t manage a single shot on target.

Yaya Toure had a round-high 129 touches in this game – the ninth time this season he has had 100+ in a game.

Martin Demichelis completed all of his 41 passes.

Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle

Newcastle's 5 unblocked shots all came in the first half.

Mathieu Debuchy won a round-high 7 tackles. Only Cheick Tiote has attempted more in a PL game for Newcastle this season.

Cardiff 1-2 Chelsea

Mohamed Salah managed 13 touches in the opposition box, more than any other player this weekend.

Chelsea managed a round-high 28 shots, although only 7 were on target.

Norwich 0-2 Arsenal

Norwich had just 37% possession, their third-lowest total of the season (they had less vs Man City and Everton).

No player made more saves (5) than Lukasz Fabianski and kept a clean sheet this weekend.

Hull 0-2 Everton

Hull managed just 1 successful dribble, the fewest of any side this weekend.

58% of Everton's passes were in their own half; this week, only they and Spurs (50.1%) made most of their passes in their own half.

Tottenham 3-0 Aston Villa

Spurs were caught offside 7 times in this match, a round-high figure.

Aston Villa attempted a round-high 30 forward long balls in this match; they have also made the most overall this season, 1294.

Southampton 1-1 Man United

The outgoing champions had just 2 shots on target – their joint-second lowest league tally this season (1 at home to Liverpool).

By comparison, Rickie Lambert got 3 shots on target: only he and Samir Nasri managed that in this weekend's Premier League games.

Southampton won 100% of the tackles they attempted in this match (14/14), the only side to do so this weekend.

West Brom 1-2 Stoke

West Brom conceded just 3 fouls, a weekend low.

Stoke attempted just 6 crosses from open play, a joint low for the weekend.

Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace

Fulham attempted more crosses from open play (26) than any other side this weekend.

Yannick Bolasie attempted more dribbles (11) than anyone else this weekend.

Sunderland 1-3 Swansea

Two players conceded a round-high 5 fouls this weekend: Swansea's Kyle Bartley and Newcastle's Cheick Tiote. Neither were booked.

Sunderland didn’t misplace any of their 67 passes (including throw-ins) in their defensive third, the best rate of any side this weekend.

