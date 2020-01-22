Quiz! Can you name the most valuable players in the world under 23?

Money no object, who would you sign this January for your club to build a team around?

The chances are you're going to pick at least one player on today's quiz. These are the top-rated footballers on Earth under 23 years old – at least according to Transfermarkt's heady algorithms – and we want you to name every single one.

These are the stars that you won't believe are only the age they are. Destined to be on the Ballon D'Or podiums of tomorrow, should Cristiano Ronaldo ever hang up his boots.

There are some obvious ones on the list – hello England squad hopefuls – and some less visible stars. But if you're into Football Manager or you're halfway through a FIFA career, you've already sent your scouts to check up on this lot, right?

You've got seven whole minutes: piece of cake. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best efforts, so challenge some friends as well. Good luck!

