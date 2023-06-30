Quiz! Can you name the 30 biggest transfers between English sides ever?

You have six minutes to guess 30 players.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every British or Irish player to have scored at an international tournament since 1992?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

In Italy, it's extremely common for players to ply their trade for several of the biggest clubs in Serie A.

Take Andrea Pirlo, for example, who played for all three of AC Milan, Inter and Juventus. Italians don't tend to leave the country – why would you, with those restaurants? – so it's expected by fans that a player you love could well end up at a rival before long.

It's not such a big thing in England. When was the last time Manchester United sold a player to Liverpool or vice versa? That's not to say that there haven't been huge transfers between English sides, though: the record fee for an English player is set to be broken this summer, after all.

There have perhaps been more than you realise. You pay a premium when the selling club has money, too, after all…

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club to qualify for the Champions League from Europe's top five leagues?

Quiz! Can you name these 100 players just from their career path?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player with 300+ appearances for one club?