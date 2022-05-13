Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea and Liverpool line-ups from 2012 FA Cup final?
By Mark White published
Chelsea and Liverpool do battle this weekend in the FA Cup final once more – but who played in this fixture 10 years ago?
You have six minutes to guess 26 players.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every European finalist ever?
Chelsea and Liverpool are two of the most successful clubs ever in the FA Cup – and in 2012, the pair of them met in the showpiece.
The pair had never met in a final before but Chelsea could go level with Liverpool's seven trophies if the Blues beat the Reds. Sure enough, that's exactly what happened.
Of course, we won't tell you who scored – but it's safe to say that since, this competition has been associated a lot more with the west Londoners than the Merseysiders. Chelsea are now in their third successive final – while Liverpool are in their first for 10 years.
It was a long time ago now… but who played in this one?
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?
Quiz! Can you name every player with 50+ goals in European competition?
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.