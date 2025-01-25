Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea line-up that beat Manchester City 3-1 back in December 2016?

Chelsea were 3-1 victors at the Etihad Stadium in December 2016

It's time for another corking FourFourTwo football quiz.

This time, we want you to tell us Antonio Conte's starting XI from Chelsea's famous 3-1 win at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City. The Blues, of course, romped home to win the title by seven points in the end.

Mikel Arteta was still Pep Guardiola's assistant at the time and two City players were sent off after the game, but all our focus is on Conte's side that started the game...

We are only looking for eleven Chelsea players, with the Blues opting to set-up in a 5-4-1 formation on that eventful occasion in 2016.

No time limit on this one, just the 11 names to guess.

Struggling with one elusive name? Log in to Kwizly below, and you can unlock an extra hint.

Once you've finished, don’t forget to share your score with @FourFourTwo on X. Good luck!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

