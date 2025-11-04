Reds fans, here's how you can watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid for free tonight

Virgil van Dijk celebrates with Hugo Ekitike after scoring in last week's win over Eintracht Frankfurt

Looking to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid tonight? Of course you are, it's the pick of this week's Champions League fixtures and a mouthwatering clash of two titans of European football.

The good news is that you might just be able to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid for free. That will depend on your location, and the streaming services you already subscribe to.

Read on as FourFourTwo gives you all the information you need on the various possibilities you have get a Liverpool vs Real Madrid free live stream.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid free-to-air broadcasters

There is only one free-to-air broadcaster with the rights to Liverpool vs Real Madrid, and that's Qazaqstan TV, the state broadcaster in Kazakhstan. Coverage is on the main TV channel and via the free web stream on Qazaqstan.tv for those in Kazakhstan.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid free trials

One way you could technically watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid for free is with a broadcaster free trial.

You can sign up and watch tonight's match for free before your payment plan kicks in, and then cancel if you don't think you'd get any further value out of the subscription.

30 days free Amazon Prime Video free trial In the UK and Ireland, Amazon Prime Video gets to pick one UCL match each game week, and they've gone for Liverpool vs Real Madrid this time. You can try Prime – or just Prime Video – free for a month.

7 days free Paramount+ free trial In the US, Paramount+ has live streams for every single Champions League match. At $7.99 a month it's already a steal. but you can get a week's access for free.

