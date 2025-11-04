Reds fans, here's how you can watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid for free tonight
There are a couple of free viewing options for tonight's huge Champions League clash
Looking to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid tonight? Of course you are, it's the pick of this week's Champions League fixtures and a mouthwatering clash of two titans of European football.
► Amazon Prime - free trial (UK, Ireland)
► Paramount+ - free trial (US)
► Qazaqstan TV - 100% free (Kazakhstan)
► NordVPN - unlock your usual stream anywhere
The good news is that you might just be able to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid for free. That will depend on your location, and the streaming services you already subscribe to.
Read on as FourFourTwo gives you all the information you need on the various possibilities you have get a Liverpool vs Real Madrid free live stream.
Liverpool vs Real Madrid free-to-air broadcasters
There is only one free-to-air broadcaster with the rights to Liverpool vs Real Madrid, and that's Qazaqstan TV, the state broadcaster in Kazakhstan. Coverage is on the main TV channel and via the free web stream on Qazaqstan.tv for those in Kazakhstan.
Liverpool vs Real Madrid free trials
One way you could technically watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid for free is with a broadcaster free trial.
You can sign up and watch tonight's match for free before your payment plan kicks in, and then cancel if you don't think you'd get any further value out of the subscription.
In the UK and Ireland, Amazon Prime Video gets to pick one UCL match each game week, and they've gone for Liverpool vs Real Madrid this time. You can try Prime – or just Prime Video – free for a month.
In the US, Paramount+ has live streams for every single Champions League match. At $7.99 a month it's already a steal. but you can get a week's access for free.
Watch from anywhere
A good VPN will allow you to access your streaming services wherever you are in the world.
Geo-restrictions are a thing of the past as a VPN can alter your device's location, meaning you can watch all your usual streams even if you're a long way from home.
Our pals at TechRadar test VPNs all day long, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN money can buy.
🔥 Up to 77% off
🎁 3 Months Extra FREE
✅ Fast, secure, best at unblocking streams
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
