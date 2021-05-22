France Euro 2020 group: Who have they been drawn with?

The France Euro 2020 group is one of the most daunting of the competition, featuring three teams who will hope to lift the trophy.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to push the tournament back 12 months.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, starts with a clash between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will be held at Wembley a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany all striving to be present in London on July 11.

Group F

France

Germany

Portugal

Hungary

Didier Deschamps led his country to World Cup glory in Russia three years ago. The France manager also won that competition as a player in 1998, and was part of the les Bleus squad that triumphed at Euro 2000 two years later.

France are looking to repeat the feat this summer, but they will have to do things the hard way.

The world champions would have hoped for a kinder draw after topping their qualification group with a minimum of fuss. France won eight, drew one and lost one of their 10 fixtures to finish ahead of Turkey, Iceland, Albania, Andorra, Moldova.

Yet despite that, France were placed in Pot 2 for the Euro 2020 group stage draw. That meant there was always a possibility that they would face some tough assignments from the get-go.

France begin their campaign against Germany on June 15. Joachim Low’s team have suffered plenty of disappointments in the last few years, but die Mannschaft can never be written off when it comes to international competition. That game will take place in Munich, potentially handing the Germans an advantage.

France return to action four days later in Budapest, where Hungary will be their opponents.

Then, on June 23, Deschamps’ men will take on Portugal, the reigning European champions. France will be looking for revenge after losing to the Portgueuse in the final of Euro 2016.