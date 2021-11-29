How to watch Ballon d'Or 2021: Everything you need to know, including the date, time, nominees and favourites for the award

Looking how to watch Ballon d'Or 2021 ceremony? Look no further.

The prestigious award is set for a return after last year's COVID-enforced hiatus - and 2019 winner Lionel Messi is odds on to retain his award. The ceremony will be broadcast in Paris, France - so not a long journey for Leo to go along to - where we will find out who's been crowned the best men's and women's players of 2021.

Plus, there's the small matter of the best young men's player (Kopa Trophy) and top men's goalkeeper (Yashin Trophy) - new awards that have been added to the festivities of the occasion.

How to watch Ballon d'Or 2021: What channel is the Ballon d'Or ceremony on?

The Ballon d'Or 2021 ceremony will be broadcast on Eurosport's app and website.

French sports daily L'Equipe will also carry the live broadcast on its channels.

The gala event will be held on Monday 29 November, with players arriving on the red carpet in Paris at around 5.50pm GMT. The ceremony itself runs from 7.30pm to 9pm GMT.

There, you can follow all of the action from the ceremony, which is going to be conducted in French and English.

How to watch Ballon d'Or 2021: Who are the nominees for the Ballon d'Or?

The nominees for the Ballon d'Or were announced in October. A shortlist of 30 names has been voted on, with a top three set to be announced tonight.

The Ballon d'Or 2021 nominees are:

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Ngolo Kanté (Chelsea)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Nicolò Barella (Inter)

Lionel Messi (PSG)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Neymar (PSG)

Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

Lautaro Martínez (Inter)

Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Kylian Mbappé (PSG)

Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid)

How to watch Ballon d'Or 2021: Who are the favourites for the Ballon d'Or?

After winning a Copa America title with Argentina this year, Lionel Messi is the favourite with Betfair, who have him as 8/15).

Robert Lewandowski is currently rated at 3/1 for the gong, following his whirlwind two years for Bayern Munich. Chelsea's Jorginho is 13/2.

